SHELBURNE — Seven local fire departments were called in to battle a forest fire in Shelburne on Monday.
According to Colleen Mainville, spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service, as of Monday afternoon, the fire involved about 10 acres of White Mountain National Forest Land in Shelburne on the Applachian Trail Corridor near the Centennial Trail.
She said firefighters had noted windy conditions, and it is expected to take three to four days to make sure the fire has been put out.
Shelburne, Gorham, Randolph, Milan and Berlin fire departments, along with New Hampshire, Maine and U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded to the fire.
Management of the fire is under the unified command of the U.S. Forest Service and the state of New Hampshire.
“We are grateful to the state of Maine, the state of New Hampshire, and local fire services for having firefighters onsite,” Maineville said.
The smoke from the fire could be seen easily from Route 2 where a half dozen cars were parked near Refection Pond viewing the fire.
Firefighters established a staging area at the Centennial Trail trailhead just off the Hogan Road. Hogan Road was blocked, allowing only emergency personnel to enter.
Mainville said the Androscoggin District Ranger Station was notified of the fire at approximately 10 a.m. Monday morning.
An emergency call came into Gorham EMS for an ambulance for a rescue for an injured hiker off the Centennial trail at the same time staging for the fire had begun.
