CAMPTON — This spring, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service plans to conduct 12-18 prescribed fires (also called prescribed burns) totaling between 100-200 acres on the White Mountain National Forest. Most of the prescribed fire unit sizes are less than 10 acres. The largest planned unit is 40 acres.
Planned sites are in Maine and New Hampshire, including Albany, Berlin, Gilead, Carroll, Conway and Etna. Prescribed fires will occur from snowmelt (early spring) through May. The time and the date of each depend on weather conditions and objectives listed within the burn plans.
In collaboration with forest resource specialists, fire management staff have identified wildfire fuels reduction and forest health, wildlife, and ecosystem management objectives to accomplish with the prescribed fires.
Prescribed fires are conducted with the safety of the public and firefighters as the highest priority. Prescribed fire will only occur after a prescribed fire burn plan has been approved. The projects take into consideration ecological concerns and abide by agency policies.
Prescribed fires are implemented only when the defined parameters, including wind speed and direction, relative humidity, temperature, fire danger, seasonal restrictions, and mitigation of potential smoke impacts, are met.
White-tailed deer, turkey, butterflies, songbirds, grouse, snakes, turtles and other wildlife species utilize burned areas for feeding, nesting, warming and a place to raise their young.
Prescribed fires also reduce the amount of hazardous fuels that, when left unburned, can lead to uncontrolled wildfires that can threaten human life and property.
