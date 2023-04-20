OSSIPEE — White Horse Recovery Center is in talks with a Carroll County land-use committee about using some of the approximately 800 acres owned by the county for a 50-100-bed residential treatment campus.
White Horse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that offers secular and Christian faith-based mental health and substance abuse treatment in Ossipee, North Conway and Littleton. It offers a number of services, such as intensive outpatient programs, but lacks residential treatment.
The County Lands Subcommittee has also talked about putting workforce housing and a child-care facility on the land.
The subcommittee consists of the three county commissioners (Matthew Plache, Terry McCarthy and Kimberly Tessari) and state legislative delegation members Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough) and David Paige (D-Conway). Plache (R-Wolfeboro) chairs the subcommittee.
The committee met with White Horse Founder Mitch Yeaton on April 14 to discuss whether county land could be a viable location for a residential substance-abuse recovery facility.
Yeaton said about 35 percent of the clients who come to White Horse are homeless and White Horse wants to provide a stable, multi-stage environment to help such people get back on their feet.
White Horse is proposing having 50-100 beds on a campus with several houses. Each house could have 16 beds, he said.
“We can bring someone in and put them in an IOP (intensive outpatient program) that’s three days a week, three hours a day and one hour of counseling a week. We can bring these people in, we get them through this program, and they’re doing really well,” said Yeaton.
“But then we send them back out to wherever they came from. So back into the homeless encampment, back into bad situations at home, back with the drug dealers. So the rate of relapse is high,” Yeaton said.
Yeaton said if White Horse had housing for their clients it would increase the likelihood of success. He said it takes about a year for someone in treatment to live on their own. Even after that, people often still need support.
Ideally, White Horse would have a campus where a client would start with tightly supervised housing and then move to housing with less supervision. White Horse’s residential treatment would be based on Isaiah House Treatment Center in Harrodsburg, Ky.
“Every time we find (land), it’s a big fight about ‘not my backyard,’” said Yeaton, adding donors are willing to fund their facility if an appropriate site can be found.
Asked how quickly he could fill 50 beds, Yeaton said the waitlist for residential treatment currently runs six weeks to six months in northern New Hampshire.
“There’s no doubt there is tremendous need and you folks could be of great help to our county and our people,” said McConkey, who attended the meeting. “Are we going to move on to what land requirements are? I already know how great this program is.”
McConkey suggested that an undeveloped area off of County Farm Road would be ideal for what Yeaton was pitching.
“It’s a calm, beautiful piece of land,” said McConkey. “I feel saving one soul and what that does to a family, to our community, to our state has much greater value than a couple of bales of hay,” he added.
McConkey said the blueberry fields, which are also on prime soils, would not be affected if the recovery center were placed at the location he proposes.
But UNH Cooperative Extension Carroll County Extension Forester Wendy Scribner, who attended by video conference, said the hayfields off of County Farm Road are the “highest quality soils you can have for agricultural production in New Hampshire.”
She said it would be up to the delegation to decide if the farmland is worth developing.
Plache said conservation should be considered but he was also willing to consider building on prime farmland.
Another consideration is whether there are deed restrictions on various pieces of land the county owns. A title search would have to be done to verify that the possible lands eyed for development are free from restrictions.
Tony Fallon, an architect who is helping White Horse, suggested the facility would need at least 30 acres but even that would be tight. He said he’d prefer to have 50, 100 or even 200 acres for the White Horse facility.
In addition to houses, the campus would ideally have an administration building that has classrooms in it, a business incubator/ training center and a gym.
The residential facility would require a variance from the Ossipee Zoning Board, said zoning officer Jonathan Smith, who attended the meeting. A variance would be needed to increase the density beyond 10 homes per quarter acre on 10 acres. Land is also needed for open space, road access and things of that sort.
Plache said the county would use a competitive process for determining which entities would be able to offer child care, housing and substance abuse treatment on county land.
The subcommittee next meets April 24 at 9:30 a.m. at the county administration building.
