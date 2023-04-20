OSSIPEE — White Horse Recovery Center is in talks with a Carroll County land-use committee about using some of the approximately 800 acres owned by the county for a 50-100-bed residential treatment campus.

White Horse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that offers secular and Christian faith-based mental health and substance abuse treatment in Ossipee, North Conway and Littleton. It offers a number of services, such as intensive outpatient programs, but lacks residential treatment.

