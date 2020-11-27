CONWAY — Here’s an overview of what’s new at local areas and rules concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
ALPINE:
• Black Mountain in Jackson will have its lodge open for skiers and riders to eat and drink while maintaining social distance and in compliance with state and CDC guidelines. Black will also ask that guests use their vehicles as their lockers this season.
Black encourage guests to join them on their expanded deck. “We have installed new tables, new heaters and a service window if they wish to have a drink at Black,” notes owner/general manager John Fichera, who said Black will not require reservations for skiing or advance ticket purchases. Early December targeted opening. For more, go to blackmt.com.
• New at Bretton Woods, the 16,000-square foot Rosebrook Lodge perched atop the slopes provides enhanced skier services, multiple dining options and the Crystal Hills event venue, served by the Bretton Woods’ eight-passenger gondola.
Lift tickets will be limited on a daily basis to ensure social distancing can be achieved. Bretton Woods strongly recommends purchasing your lift tickets online before visiting the resort to ensure you are able to ski or ride on your preferred days. A ticket purchased online is considered your “reservation” for that day. Opened for season Nov. 25 with two trails and two lifts.
The Bretton Woods Canopy Tour, the Slopeside Climbing Wall and Kid’s Snowmobile Park will not open this season. Fat biking will be allowed on designated trails, and the rental fleet of fat bikes are being expanded at the Bretton Woods Nordic Center.
Families traveling together will be allowed to ride the Bretton Woods Skyway eight-person gondola together. On the quad chairs, skiers and riders will be grouped with those they choose to ride with, and a quad may be limited to half -apacity (unless it’s a family group). For more, go to brettonwoods.com.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort’s season passholders will get priority status with no restrictions at the start of the season (this could change) at the North Conway resort. All lift tickets must be purchased online and in advance at book.cranmore.com (no sales onsite at the ticket office). Ticket dates can be adjusted up to 72 hours before original arrival date. Inside the 72-hour window, ticket purchases are final. To start the season, Cranmore will be reducing the number of lift tickets available on any given day to allow for appropriate social distancing.
The Tubing and Mountain Adventure Park will be open and available in two-hour time blocks. All tickets must be purchased online, prior to arrival, and are based strictly on availability as they will be reducing park capacity to allow for proper physical distancing.
Projected opening Friday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 6, then reopening the following weekend with start of daily operations Dec. 12. For more, go to cranmore.com.
• King Pine has devoted its off-season to upgrading its lift drive systems and maintenance, plus rebuilding a central snowmaking pump. There will be adjusted hours at the Madison resort this year. Lifts will be running daily until 6 p.m. Midweek (non-holiday) lifts will start at 9 a.m. and weekends/holiday periods lifts will start running at 8:30 a.m.
This means King Pine will not be open until 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Friday and weekends/holidays as in the past. Snowtubing hours will be Fridays (non-holiday) 3-6 p.m., Saturdays-Sundays and holiday periods, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Projected season opening: Dec. 18. For more, go to kingpine.com.
• Attitash and Wildcat, now owned by Vail Resorts, will be following the Vail corporate reservation system. Skiers and riders will be required to make a reservation before arriving at the mountain, including passholders and day ticket holders.
The early season will be reserved for passholders only. Vail Resorts states it will not sell day-lift tickets until Dec. 8. Day lift tickets will be limited based on space available on any given day after the exclusive passholder reservation period. Day lift tickets will be sold only on the ski resorts’ websites and through Vail’s call centers. No lift tickets will be sold at the resorts — expect to only pick up pre-purchased lift tickets at the onsite ticket windows. Snowmaking is underway. For more, go to attitash.com and skiwildcat.com
NORDIC:
• At Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center owner Doug Garland says: “We will follow CDC and state guidelines; we won’t be serving our soups and breads as we have in the past. We will still do rentals — outside on the porch. We will be doing our Thanksgiving Weekend Open House Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. People may call ahead any time and reserve their season passes at (603) 374-2277. People can bring their envelope and picture to the dropbox on the porch along with a check and mailing information and we will mail it back to them,” said Garland. “Or, they can go for a walk after they drop off the envelope, and we will have it ready for them when they finish their walk.”
• Bretton Woods Nordic Center: No major changes except for indoor lodging capacity limitation. For more, go to brettonwoods.com.
• Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center: “Our base lodge will be open, but we’ll be trying to limit people in the common areas. We may or may not be opening the Glen View Cafe — that decision hasn’t been made yet,” says Great Glen Marketing Manager Crispin Battles. “No reservations are necessary for a trail pass (includes skiing, snowshoeing and fatbiking). Season passes cover trail activities, but not the tubing hill. For tubing, we’ll be doing that in two sessions (9 a.m.-noon, and 1-4 p.m.) with a maximum of 50 tubes each session. Reservations will be required, and season passholders get no preference.” For more, go to greatglentrails.com.
• Ellen Chandler, executive director of the Jackson Ski Touring Center, says JacksonXC will not have indoor seating this season. “We will sell bottled soda and packaged cookies, but there will not be indoor dining. We will have a covered outdoor area plus a firepit, but we will have to make sure people don’t over-congregate,” she said. “We have trailside access to local restaurants with daytime service, including Christmas Farm Inn, Black Mountain cafeteria, Eagle Mountain House, J-Town Deli, Yesterday’s and Red Fox (weekends), and there is a likelihood of a takeout window at Madeline’s.”
JSTF will not take reservations, but passholders will have direct trail access, no stopping at the ticket window. Jackson XC will be promoting Ski-NH’s “know before you go” effort; and providing portable toilets at trailheads, where feasible. More trailhead access points have been added to help disperse lodge traffic. For more, go to jacksonxc.org.
• MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center’s president, Cort Hansen says: “The Whitaker House will be closed this winter. And we won’t be able under current conditions to host our Snowshoe Scramble nor our Chocolate Festival. We are looking into doing resident pass renewals and nonresident pass sales online. Those sales start Dec. 1. We are looking forward to a strong season.” For more, go to mwvskitouring.org.
• The Reserve at Purity Spring Resort: See information for King Pine alpine above; for the 100-Acre Wood, see believeinbooks.org.
