Saturday, Sept. 25
• It’s estimated that the U.S. pet industry grew from $97.5 billion in 2019 to $99 billion in 2020, and the pandemic played a big role in that more people were adopting pets. “I think with people not traveling far away and coming here regionally, they are bringing their pets with them,” said Steve Iannuzzi, owner of Percy Paws LLC, a shop selling pet accessories and gifts in Settlers Green, the North Conway outlet mall.
• During the start of the COCID-19 pandemic, Harvest Hills Animal Shelter and Conway Area Humane Society adopted a new way to adopt pets by requiring all would-be adopters to schedule an appointment. They still require that, and officials have found when people make an appointment, they are more likely to go home with a pet.
• Two service dog organizations in the valley, Assistance Canine Training Services and Little Angels Service Dogs are both looking for a few good people who love dogs and would like to become a puppy raiser for a dog that is destined to change someone’s life for the better.
• Supporters of medical freedom when it comes to vaccinations plan a rally at the State House on Saturday, Oct. 2, after a morning parade in downtown Berlin. Organizer Bonnie Hamel of Milan said the day-long effort is meant to rally support for those who believe in freedom to choose whether to be vaccinated, including against COVID-19 and believe they should not be required by an employer or government.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
• The Eaton Zoning Board of Adjustment, on Sept. 23, denied a special exception for the second time to the owners of the Inn at Crystal Lake in Eaton, who sought to turn a barn near their home into a wedding venue. Robert Barker and Timothy Ostendorf, who own the inn, seek to turn an old barn on their 64-acre property into a wedding reception venue.
• Despite a steady downpour, several dozen people turned out for a “climate strike” at the Four Corners in Conway Village on Sept. 24, joining with other protesters across the state in coordination with a group called 350 New Hampshire that called for the coal-fired Merrimack Generating Station in Bow to be shut down.
• Only 3 percent of more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases reported in New Hampshire over the past eight months involve people who have been vaccinated, but that doesn’t stop a large percentage of Granite State residents from doubting that the vaccine works. A University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll indicates one in five adults do not intend to be vaccinated, and 76 percent of this group don’t believe the vaccine would be effective.
• In what is believed to be the first-ever use of the nuisance complaint section of the town’s site-plan review regulations, developers were sent back to the drawing board on Sept. 23 by the Conway Planning Board for the controversial Viewpoint North Conway LLC Intervale Hotel project. They are to return on Jan. 13, resubmitting a possible new plan by Dec. 21.
• New court documents filed by local short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick seek to contradict claims made by the town that rentals like his must be owner-occupied. According to the town of Conway, STRs are prohibited in residential zones due to their absence as an allowable use in the town's zoning ordinance.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
• Courtney Burke announced Monday she is stepping down from the Conway School Board immediately as her family is moving to Maine. At the same meeting, during public comments, Steven Steiner of Center Conway offered to serve on the board. The board is currently taking applications and is expected to announce her successor when it meets next on Oct. 12.
• Teams of Kennett High School students wearing Day-Glo green vests and gloves Tuesday picked up trash all over town as part of their homecoming week celebration. Twenty-nine groups of about a dozen students each were seen doing cleanup on local roads, including Route 302, White Mountain Highway, East Side Road, Kearsarge Road, Meeting House Road, North-South Road and Washington Street, as well as Davis Park, First Bridge and Hussey Field.
• Accusations of little heat and stolen towels at a Kearsarge short-term rental in 2018 have spawned a $200,000 defamation lawsuit being heard in a Carroll County Superior Court bench trial. The case before Judge Amy Ignatius is called "Terence McAdams and Jennifer McAdams v. Carl Ruel and Chantal Allard." The Sept. 24 trial had to be rescheduled as the defendants didn’t show up on time.
• The Eaton Village Preservation Society is seeking a new proprietor for the non-profit organization’s Eaton Village Store, notes board president Kevin Flynn and longtime board member Jen Kovach. According to Flynn and Kovach, current leaseholders Kate and Justin Armenio have decided to move on to new ventures after operating the store and restaurant for the past 5½ years, resulting in the current search.
Thursday, Sept. 30
• The Conway School Board took a step toward adopting a public comment policy after approving the first reading Monday night by a 4-2-1 vote. While it should come back for final approval on Oct. 12, a group of concerned citizens who have been regulars at recent school board meetings believes this is a move designed to squash their participation.
• Wider shoulders on Route 16, a bridge in Albany and the Main Street Project were all discussed last week during a public hearing on New Hampshire’s Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan. The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT), made up of the five Executive Councilors and the commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, held public hearings throughout New Hampshire.
• An unruly crowd of anti-vaccination protesters closed down the Executive Council meeting before it started Wednesday when state employees felt unsafe from the chaos that erupted in the packed room at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
• “You matter” was the message that motivational speaker Bobby Petrocelli shared with Kennett High students and staff during a 40-minute presentation in Gary Millen Stadium on Wednesday morning. Petrocelli, the nephew of Boston Red Sox great Rico Petrocelli, shared with the Eagles his path to Conway, overcoming personal loss and the importance of believing in yourself.
• Following federal approval for a COVID-19 booster vaccine for some people last week, the state on Sept. 24 issued recommendations for older people and others who can receive a booster or third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Friday, Oct. 1
• The Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School has filed an injunction to stop the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council from selling a piece of land the school now uses, known as Lot 5. They will meet in Carroll County Superior Court on Oct. 13. Northeast Woodland and the Economic Council also are in dispute over a purchase and sales agreement between the school and Granite State College, which wants to sell its space at the Tech Village building — including 12 classrooms — to the charter school.
• While the town's new paid parking program experiment appears to have lost money this summer, the town manager is hopeful the fees will generate revenue next year. Paid parking was in effect from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day at several canoe put-in spots in town, including First Bridge in North Conway, Davis Park in Conway and the Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station.
• Mountain View Community was set to reopen Friday after being closed to visitors for a little over a month. A positive COVID-19 test for a staff member had closed Mountain View, Carroll County’s 103-bed nursing home on Aug. 27.
• The filing period for candidates to run for a Water District Trustee position has opened through spring of 2023. A special election will be held on Nov. 2 for an open seat created in August when longtime board member Greg Huang-Dale stepped down after moving out of Fryeburg.
• Kelley Jon Scruggs, the longest-serving member of the Kennett High football team, is retiring after three decades with the Eagles. He was to be honored at halftime of Friday’s homecoming game against Plymouth.
