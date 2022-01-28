Saturday, Jan. 22
• Eaton may look like the quintessential American town with the famous Little White Church, but, like many other towns, it harbors political divisions where longtime friends have ceased speaking to one another, and where, within blocks or even doors of one another, a Confederate flag, a gay pride flag, a Black Lives Matter flag and other banners compete.
• Val Rothem of Bartlett and Thelma Maguire of Western Maine are scheduled to travel to Morocco in March to be the only fully U.S. team to compete in the 2022 Rally Aicha des Gazelles du Maroc, which is the largest all-women motorsport event in the world.
• Notre Dame Arena in Berlin last week received a $25,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and the Rod Blackburn estate to go toward a heated area in the arena for use predominantly by older spectators.
• New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, who previously served as Deputy Secretary of State for 20 years, spoke about taking over from his friend and mentor Bill Gardner, who retired early this month after holding the office for 40 years.
• Following a brief public hearing last week, the Freedom Planning Board voted to place a proposed warrant article to regulate short-term rentals on the March 8 town meeting ballot.
• Conway selectmen voted to have Town Manager Tom Holmes head up a task force to explore public restrooms in North Conway along with the North Conway Village Association and the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
• Two of Jackson’s three selectmen — John Allen and Frank DiFruscio — oppose putting an article on the town meeting warrant for a $5.7 million new fire station. While Barbara Campbell supports the article, the town’s fire chief (Jay Henry) feels proposing it at this juncture would be premature.
• The state of Florida is asking the U.S. Supreme Court of the United States to reject Michael Woodbury, the Conway Army Barracks killer’s, request for the justices to hear his death sentence appeal. Woodbury was sentenced to death in Florida after killing fellow inmate Antoneeze Haynes in 2017. The sentence was not in connection to the three men Woodbury shot in Conway in 2007.
• Attorney Peter J. Malia Jr. of Hastings Malia P.A. has been nominated by Maine Gov. Janet Mills to serve as a District Court judge, with the Maine Senate expected to act on the nomination Wednesday. Malia, who will serve in South Paris, Maine, is town attorney for Conway as well Jackson, Lincoln and the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct in New Hampshire, and the towns of Denmark and Stow in Maine.
• Darlene Trafford Leavitt of Redstone, manager of Synergy, a sporting apparel store located at 2706 White Mountain Highway, has started a petition calling for the town and state to add signage near village crosswalks that she says are poorly marked.
• The Kennett High ski jumping team christened the new Chip Henry Ski Jump on the Kancmagus Highway in style by winning a four-school meet on Jan. 21. The jump is named after Coach Henry, who has guided the Eagles for two decades.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
• Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ruled against the town of Conway in a lawsuit the town brought against short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick. Her ruling contradicts the town and means that non-owner-occupied short-term rentals can persist in Conway.
• The Conway School Board hired a campus monitor Monday night and authorized Superintendent Kevin Richard to advertise for a second one to help curb violence and vandalism at the school.
• While the historic 80-meter Big Nansen Ski Jump is still under renovation, over 34 jumpers competed on two new smaller jumping hills in Milan on Sunday marking the return of competitive ski jumping to the region after a 37-year absence.
• Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau, Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals David Cavanaugh, North Conway resident Chris Vachon, former Conway Short-term Rental Committee member Tom Reed, and past and present White Mountain Board of Realtors presidents Paul Mayer and Greydon Turner, respectively, were part of the discussion at a legislative hearing in Concord on Tuesday on a bill that would prohibit towns from banning short-term rentals but would give them more regulatory powers than before.
• The state reported that last summer, New Hampshire welcomed 4.4 million visitors who spent more than $2.1 billion, breaking records set pre-pandemic in summer 2019 and representing a 21 percent increase in visitors and a 5 percent increase in spending for the season
Thursday, Jan. 27
• In reportedly the largest turnout ever for a Lovell town meeting, over 300 people crammed into the Lovell Fire Station on Tuesday to cast ballots that resulted in a lopsided 243-50 tally in favor of a 180-day moratorium on large-scale solar energy system projects that will give the town time to enact ordinances that address such facilities.
• U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan made multiple stops in North Conway on Wednesday, starting by lending a hand at the Gibson Center for Senior Services, then visiting with staff at Memorial Hospital and finally visiting the New England Ski Museum.
• The Conway Planning Board was scheduled to hold a public hearing on two proposed zoning amendments. One would lower structure and building heights in certain parts of town. The other would allow compact cluster housing developments via conditional use permits.
Friday, Jan. 28
• Unlike last year, when residents and second homeowners got to park for free, this year they will have to pay $5 for a sticker to allow them to park this summer at First Bridge in North Conway, Davis Park in Conway and the Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station.
• The Jackson School Board will hold a public hearing on its 2022-23 warrant in the Whitney Center on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. Topping the warrant is an article seeking $250,000 to study an expansion for preschoolers at the school, which currently houses kindergarten through sixth grade.
• Conway selectmen on Tuesday discussed a circulating petition calling for the town and state to add signage near North Conway Village crosswalks but seemed to decide the issue wasn’t worth dealing with.
• Barring a citizen petition drive, a fire station bond will not be on Jackson's town warrant following a 2-1 vote by selectmen Tuesday. Voting against placing a fire station bond article on the warrant were John Allen and Frank DiFruscio, while selectmen's chair Barbara Campbell voted in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.