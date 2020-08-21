Saturday, Aug. 15
• The Natural Resources Conservation Service is doing its part to preserve history by assessing the Saco River floodplain for any Native American artifacts. Its mission is conservation, and with archaeologists, the goal is preservation, though they often go together.
• The late Helen Leadbeater and Eve Barbour, both of Maine, assembled extensive collections of Native American artifacts in the oldest town in Oxford County to preserve the history of the area. They determined that the Fryeburg area was occupied off and on for centuries by Native American villages of fairly small sizes.
• Nobody, formerly known as Rich Paul, from Keene, is running for governor in the New Hampshire Republican Primary this fall. He’s not the only candidate over the years to change hi or her name according to N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner.
• Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday issued an executive order allowing law enforcers and health inspectors the authority to show up unannounced at any business or event and close it down and/or issue fines for violating any of his emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• After 14 Democrats took part in the Gibson Center for Senior Service’s Five-Minute candidate Zoom forum on Aug. 11, the Republicans will get their opportunity to make their case for state, local and federal offices on Tuesday.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
• Engineers with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation were scheduled to talk with selectmen about whether there should be a traffic light or roundabout put in at the East Conway Road intersection with Route 302.
• Cranmore Health Partners, located at Willow Common in North Conway in the former homes of M & D Playhouse and the UPS Store, is up and running with lab technician Pete Pandora, pain care specialist Kelly DeFeo and Dr. Sohaib Siddiqu heading the staff.
• Secretary of State Bill Gardner expects a record number of absentee ballots both in the September primary and the general election in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said 60 percent of the 500 town clerks who were asked if they would work the polls on Election Day “said they will definitely be working the polls.”
• To help families navigate the college application process, school counselors at Kennett High planned a virtual boot camp for this Wednesday through Friday.
• No one was injured on Aug. 14 in a Tamworth garage fire that damaged two RVs and a tractor along with the garage. Red Cross of Northern New England is aiding one person who was displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.
• High school sports are still on for the fall in the Granite State, and although official practice cannot begin until Sept. 8, teams are allowed to hold optional hour-long training sessions. The Kennett High cross-country running team hosted 17 girls and four boys in its first session on Monday.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
• The Jackson School Board voted 4-0 on Monday night to have students and staff return to the Jackson Grammar School on Sept. 8 for face-to-face classes. The board also provided a remote learning option to families who do not want to return due to the coronavirus.
• Local and state police SWAT officers were on the scene of a home in the Ossipee Mountain Estates Cooperative mobile home park for several hours on Tuesday believing a distraught man was allegedly holed up in a residence.
• Saly Liriano, 37, of Dorchester, Mass., was charged with assaulting a hotel worker on Aug. 15. She was released on personal recognizance bail with a court hearing set for Sept. 22.
• Conway Fire Chief on Aug. 12 accepted a $2,714 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to assist firefighters amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant is for personal protective equipment for staff.
• The Class of 2020 at Fryeburg Academy held its second and final commencement ceremony on the school’s front lawn in Fryeburg, Maine, on Saturday with graduates receiving their diplomas at special assigned times throughout the day. The first ceremony was held on July 29.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas met with local retail and restaurant owners in North Conway on Aug. 12 to hear their concerns about the coronavirus. Many of the local business leaders said their biggest concern is not knowing what the fall will bring, along with the impact the virus might have on the ski season.
Thursday, Aug. 20
• Despite a facilities committee recommendation, the Conway School Board voted 4-2 not to buy four ionization units for roughly $27,000, to explore their effectiveness in warding off the novel coronavirus from classrooms in the district.
• A domestic violence suspect, Troey Dore, 37, of Ossipee, who police thought was barricaded in his residence in the Ossipee Mountain Estates Cooperative mobile home park Tuesday, turned himself into Ossipee police on Wednesday morning. He was charged with domestic violence simple assault (misdemeanor), domestic violence second-degree assault (felony) and felony-level burglary.
• The Conway Area Humane Society made a cross-country trip last weekend to rescue 29 puppies from Texas. Driving down to the Lone Star State were CAHS Administrative Assistant Elizabeth Lord of North Conway and Greg Prittie of Madison.
• The Postal Service is quite capable of handling the demands of mail-in balloting for this year’s general election, postal worker representatives told Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in an online discussion on Tuesday.
• For the first time in its 14-year history, a sitting governor, Chris Sununu, took part in the Gibson Center for Senior Services’ Five-Minute Republican Forum on Tuesday. Fifteen candidates ranging from U.S. Senate to delegate to the Republican Convention took part in the Zoom forum.
• It seems that overcrowding in the Mount Washington Valley on weekends during this COVID-19 summer has led to some local friction. “It’s taken us all by surprise,” said Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley. “We continue to see and hear stories at the chamber about the general disregard for good old’ American manners.”
Friday, Aug. 21
• A temporary light at the East Conway Road intersection with Route 302 could be an option until a more permanent solution can be made, an engineer for state DOT told Conway selectmen during a meeting Tuesday. Two alternatives are presently being looked into for the intersection: a signal light or a roundabout, with construction in 2023.
• Troey Dore, 37, of Ossipee, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges in Carroll County Superior Court.
• State funding for charter schools remains contentious as local legislators discuss fears over long-term costs. State representatives say they support charter schools but are concerned about the long-term financial impact on New Hampshire.
• The town’s advisory short-term rental committee on Wednesday announced it sees to set occupancy limits and fire pit rules for short-term rental properties. Meeting for the seventh time, the group also discussed legal findings concerning whether state regulations for business properties can be applied to residential properties used for short-term rentals.
• The New Hampshire Food Bank held a drive-thru mobile food pantry at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Center Ossipee on Friday afternoon, bringing in enough food for 500 households.
• Airbnb issued a ban on party houses on Thursday. The company noted on CNN that 73 percent of Airbnb listings worldwide already banned parties in their house rules. The new policy also includes an occupancy cap of 16 guests.
