By Rachael Brown, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — Yes, weddings are still in vogue.
As a matter of fact, a recent study by the Wedding Report Inc. states that 1.93 million weddings took place in 2021 with an average spend of $22.500; 2.47 million weddings were held in 2022 with an average spend of $24,300; and 2023’s projections are that 2.24 million couples will tie the know with an average spend of $24,900.
Wedding Report’s Shane McMurray, owner and CEO, predicts that while 2023 may see a slight slip in wedding numbers, 2024 will be back to pre-pandemic levels (in 2019, the average cost of a wedding in the U.S. was $28,000).
Linda Boyer, director of sales and wedding coordinator at the Eagle Mountain House and Golf Club in Jackson, said that “2019 was great, 2020 was going to be greater.” But due to the COVID-19 pandemic that arrived that year, “we booked 30 weddings, 13 went through, 15 postponed and two canceled because of date sensitivity.”
But Boyer added that 2021 and 2022 were strong, “2023 looks like it will be OK, and 2024 will be even better.
“People scrambled after COVID, then slowed down, (but) it will be robust again,” said Boyer, who has been director of sales at Eagle Mountain House since 2017.
The historic Jackson venue overlooking expansive mountain links offers several choices to hold your wedding. The newly renovated Carriage House hosts up to 100 guests and the tent across the street can accommodate up to 200. The inn also offers comfy accommodations for guests to stay and as well as for dining.
Boyer said that after COVID, there was a flurry of micro weddings, which typically involve under 30 guests.
“Micro weddings only lasted a short period of time; people realized that is not what they wanted,” said Boyer.
Boyer said they offer three different food packages depending on what the couple plans to spend. But, she said, “couples often see the $600 to $700 dress become $1,500, other costs have gone up, and their thought is ‘this is our wedding, let’s not skimp.’”
People may not be skimping on their big day, but some are doing things in a different order.
“Some people had planned to get married in 2021, because of the pandemic, they had a baby first, then bought a house, then got married. It wasn’t how they planned,” added Boyer, who noted other new trends.
“We are seeing a lot of couples requesting a dessert table and no cake. They didn’t want a deejay to announce the cake cutting or to announce either their parents or grandparents. Couples want to introduce themselves,” she said.
Walking down the aisle is still a tradition, though with a bit of a twist. Sometimes the bride walks down the aisle with Dad and then stops to give Mom a hug, said Boyer.
Couples also are incorporating pets into their ceremonies. “Dogs walk down the aisle wearing bow ties and can even be the ring bearers. Fur babies are included,” Boyer said.
The wedding site at Eagle Mountain House is down a path near the third tee box on the golf course, so it is not unusual to see brides in their gowns, wearing a pair of sparkly Converse high tops underneath.
Boyer said the resort is often part of a destination wedding, and people coming here want the view. “Guests staying here have events planned; often the couple will send a card out to guests before the wedding noting what they like to do in the area — a float down the river, a trip to Story Land, a hike up the Willard Trail,” said Boyer, referencing Mount Willard, a 2,865-foot peak in nearby Crawford Notch that boasts a spectacular view from the top.
Speaking of events, Northeast Snowmobile and ATV rentals may not have a specific wedding venue, but over the past few years, they have seen an uptick in outdoorsy celebrations for bachelorette and bachelor parties.
As Kasia Scontas, marketing manager, put it: “What better way to celebrate an upcoming wedding than a quality time out in the woods? They take a break from choosing outfits, flowers and menus. They switch things up and come dressed casually, get dirty and have an amazing time either in the sand or on the snow,” depending on the season.
The promise: “Spend the day speeding around with your besties in a snowmobile or ATV and let it be the day everyone will talk about for years to come,” she added.
Another form of transportation also gets involved in wedding festivities. Lisa Lynde of Fast Taxi in North Conway stated they are contacted to provide transportation for wedding parties, bachelorette parties and girls’ weekends away.
Lynde, who has done every job at Fast Taxi and is now working on advertising stated, “Because there is no public transportation here and Uber and Lift are not always available, we have groups that will call us and hire us all day or out for an evening. It is less expensive than if they were out and got a DUI.”
Fast Taxi will deliver anything, food, groceries, prescriptions, forgotten items. “I remember one wedding day, we picked up bridal party where they were staying, the mother forgot something so Fast Taxi went to pick it up for them; it saved a member of the party from leaving the festivities. Or the time guests were staying in Tamworth and for the rehearsal dinner ordered food from Vito’s. We picked up the order and delivered.”
Restaurants and retail also get into the wedding action, too. At the Handcrafters Barn in North Conway Terry French, manager, says customers come in for wedding gifts for sure.
“They purchase pottery, Willow Tree, mugs, statutes, art, furniture for new homes, household goods, maps of the area and of the ski areas,” said French.
She also noted customers buy signs. “The signs are made by our very own Ben Poitras, featuring the couple’s names or Mr. and Mrs. and the date of the wedding,” added French. Poitras is the owner of the Handcrafters Barn, which showcases 150 different artisans from New Hampshire and beyond.
For another local touch, Sea Dog Brewery in North Conway hosts rehearsal dinners, bachelorette and bachelor parties with three rooms to choose from: a private area and two different dining rooms.
“When guests come here, they are mostly looking for somewhere laid back with comfort food and good beer,” stated Christine Weckesser of Sea Dog Brewery.
Weckesser added, “The new thing is wedding meet and greets for the guests.”
Back up in Jackson, Christmas Farm Inn and Spa schedules weddings in the Carriage House, which was built in 2001. A reception usually follows in the Barn, which was built circa 1786. Like the Eagle Mountain House, the venue supports destination weddings where guests can also stay, dine and take off for outdoor adventures.
Kayla Delisle, manager and event planner, says business has been steady. The inn is available for weddings year-round. At the beginning of March, they hosted a midweek elopement, she said.
The Carriage House can host 85 people for a ceremony by the fireplace and the Barn can hold up to 200 people to gather, complete with a stone hearth and dance floor, added Delisle.
Speaking of dance floors, she recalled a wedding when the father-daughter dance was anything but traditional. “The father-daughter dance started off in a traditional fashion, then all of a sudden, the bride and dad broke into a dance to the ‘Addams Family’ theme song,” she recalled.
The ceremonies also are no longer cookie-cutter,
Deslisle added, saying, “Some feel the pressure to follow what Mom did, but couples are breaking away from that. Sometimes bridesmaids are the siblings, same goes for groomsmen.”
“Couples are leaning towards the experience — coming to the White Mountains to get married, to ski or hike in the morning,” she added.
“We attract an outdoor type. They can take over the whole inn for the weekend and plan around kids,” she added.
Delisle sees the same dessert trend as Boyer from the Eagle Mountain House mentioned. “While we cater a two-course meal, cakes are provided by local vendors. Except it is not always cakes. Couples are opting for sweets like cupcakes and chocolate-covered strawberries.”
And champagne? Delisle said, “Some couples are not pouring champagne but doing shots instead.”
Reflecting what’s trending at the Eagle Mountain House and Christmas Farm Inn, Danica Letarte Medeiros of White Gates Farm in Tamworth —daughter of owners Hank and Heather Letarte —says people are looking for a destination wedding filled with events.
The bucolic 113-acre White Gates Farm has recently enjoyed busy wedding seasons. They are open for weddings from May 1-Oct. 31 and have requests as far out as August 2026.
Medeiros said: “We have seen more events in the last six years. Pizza night every summer has drawn interest. We are seeing more weddings and micro weddings. For weddings that used to be held in a backyard, couples are now looking for a more intimate space where guests can roam around. Couples are not just sitting down to dinner.”
White Gates Farm offers hayrides, outdoor games, tours of the farm, or even collecting eggs, and guests can take advantage of the hiking trails close by or take a trip through Wonalancet.
“We have seven cottages where people can stay and are in the process of renovating the wedding cottage,” said Medeiros, adding they can host weddings of 100, could do up to 200 and recommend that couples have their accommodations sorted out.
White Gates Farm offers a welcome party with their famous wood-fired pizza, or couples can bring in caterers, added Medeiros.
“We see so much more creativity. Brides or grooms go on Pinterest for ideas. Couples are bringing dogs, which are welcome here. Although I am the city child of my family, I love the weddings, all the fun events and the glamour.”
Photographer Will Muggle of Muggle Photography also loves weddings. “I have been shooting photos for 20 years professionally, and weddings are my first love. This is the happiest day of people’s lives,” he told the Sun.
Muggle recently relocated from Rhode Island to Bartlett and says he is looking forward to capturing the beautiful scenery here along with wedding photos. While he sees a lot of the old staples in wedding photography, he sees new ideas, too.
“Couples bring their Pinterest list with them,” he said. Although the formal wedding photos are not the easiest to sit through, he tries to make them fun. “These photos will be appreciated 20 or 30 years from now,” he stated.
Muggle enjoys helping people relieve some of the stress of a wedding day.
“I know little things to calm people down. If a wedding dress gets a tiny tear, I have my kit with me and can repair, most aren’t expecting that from a photographer. People seek me out because I am laid back,” said Muggle.
Muggle is seeing more outdoor and backyard weddings, a leftover pandemic practice.
Muggle added, “Couples seem to still like the outdoor wedding and tents. Some of the tents can be very lavish. There are still some Zoom attendees, especially for older guests, those who may be ill and cannot travel.”
A popular photo request is the “first look” of the bride in her gown.
“Some couples like the idea of getting a first look photo, and then getting all their formal photos out of the way before the ceremony,” he said.
Perhaps Muggle sums up best the lure of being involved in weddings.
“A wedding is a happy time ... it is fun to capture peoples’ joy,” he said.
