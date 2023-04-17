04-11-23 Conway Voting seavey and weathers

Selectmen Mary Seavey and Dave Weathers stand near the entrance to thje Conway town polls on April 11. Seavey was top vote-getter, and Weathers came in third after newcomer Ryan Shepard. He has asked for a recount and will get one next Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — David Weathers, who served on the Conway Board of Selectmen for 22 years but was apparently defeated by newcomer Ryan Shepard 722-678, asked for a recount last Friday, said Town Clerk Louise Inkell

In last Tuesday’s town election, two seats were up for grabs on the selectmen’s board. Top vote-getter was Selectman Mary Carey Seavey with 840 votes, followed by Shepard with 722. Weathers got 678 votes, and challenger Tom Reed, 578.

