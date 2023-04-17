Selectmen Mary Seavey and Dave Weathers stand near the entrance to thje Conway town polls on April 11. Seavey was top vote-getter, and Weathers came in third after newcomer Ryan Shepard. He has asked for a recount and will get one next Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — David Weathers, who served on the Conway Board of Selectmen for 22 years but was apparently defeated by newcomer Ryan Shepard 722-678, asked for a recount last Friday, said Town Clerk Louise Inkell
In last Tuesday’s town election, two seats were up for grabs on the selectmen’s board. Top vote-getter was Selectman Mary Carey Seavey with 840 votes, followed by Shepard with 722. Weathers got 678 votes, and challenger Tom Reed, 578.
The 44-vote difference between Shepard and Weathers’ results comes to about 2.7 percent of the vote.
Inkell told the Sun the recount will take place Monday, April 24, at 9 a.m. at town hall. Asked why Monday, she said it’s the latest day they can legally do the recount and it works for everyone’s schedule.
Selectmen are set to meet at 4 p.m. today. Weathers and Seavey will be sitting. There is nothing highly controversial coming before the board, according to their agenda.
“The law says that current select board members are still selectmen until after the recount and the new selectmen are sworn in whoever it may be,” said Town Manager John Eastman, adding, “that’s New Hampshire law.”
Seavey, asked for comment, replied, “Until the new selectman and I are sworn in, David will continue to run all the meetings, and I will also be in attendance as a selectman.”
Weathers declined to comment.
The recount will be conducted by the board of recount, which is Moderator Chris Meier, Inkell and the other selectmen. The moderator is able to appoint additional personnel to help.
Anyone aggrieved by the process has five days to go to the Carroll County Superior Court.
The Sun asked John Eastman when the winners would be sworn in.
“He’s not going to be sworn in until the recount has a week from today, and then you have five regular days for it to be appealed,” said Eastman.
“So, the earliest that anybody will be sworn in, will be at the next selectmen’s meeting, Tuesday, May 2.”
Inkell says she plans to be at that meeting.
“That will be the first thing on the agenda,” she said.
Eastman added that no one is dragging their feet about swearing in the winner; it’s just that the town has to go through the recount procedure. Eastman added there isn’t a scheduled selectmen’s meeting on April 25.
The deadline to challenge the passage of articles is today at 5 p.m.
Because the margin between Shepard and Weathers was between 2 and 3 percent, the cost of the recount is $40, says state statute RSA 669:31.
The greater the margin, the higher the fee. Had the percentage been 1 percent, the fee would have been only $10. Had the percentage been between 1 and 2 percent, the fee would have been $20. Had the percentage been greater than 3 percent, then the cost would be $40 plus any additional costs of the recount.
Inkell explained: “Ryan Shepard received 722 votes and C. David Weathers received 678 votes the difference is 44 votes,” said Inkell. “The total number of ballots cast was 1,630; the difference is 2.7 percent.”
If Weathers is declared the winner after the recount, the fee will be returned to him.
Reached Monday, Shepard seemed sanguine about the recount. “I’m fine with it,” he said. “Whatever happens, I’m OK with it.”
One thing residents might not know about Shepard is he ran for president of the United States in the 2016 cycle when he was living in Rochester, N.Y., which made NPR news in 2015.
Shepard said Monday that at the time he heard that Ted Cruz had raised $2 million running for president and that made Shepard curious about how one runs for president. According to the NPR story Shepard learned all it takes to run is about four minutes worth of paperwork. He said it was a “cool learning experience.”
Asked if his presidential bid made his campaign look less serious in the eyes of Conway voters, Shepard said no one brought it up.
“I’ve never run for anything else,” said Shepard. “I’m not, like, a habitual campaigner.”
