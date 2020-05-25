CONWAY — After postponing its annual meeting five times, the North Conway Water Precinct says it will hold the meeting on Saturday June 6, at 3 p.m. at the Precinct offices located at 104 Sawmill Lane in North Conway.
The meeting will be held outdoors to allow participant spacing consistent with State of New Hampshire social distancing recommendations. Election voting will be open from noon-3 p.m. at the same location using a drive-through style similar to that used by the Town of Conway.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own protective masks, although masks will be provided to those who need them.
Jason Gagnon, superintendent of the precinct, said: “Elections were originally scheduled to be held on March 25 but postponed two weeks as allowed to April 8, two weeks to April 22, two weeks to May 6, and two additional weeks to May 20.”
The next scheduled date was June 3, a Wednesday, but Moderator Don Ekberg wrote Gagnon last Friday announcing he was setting the meeting to be held outdoors June 6, an idea the commissioners had explored previously.
For more information about the format of the outdoor Annual Meeting and a copy of the Annual Meeting Warrant, go to the precinct website at ncwpnh.org.
