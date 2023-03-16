03-20-21_Inferno_

Jack Dowst of the “Nott Done Yet” races the Sherburne Trail during the 2021 Tuckerman Inferno. Parts of this year’s race will be available to watch livestream from a Mt. Washington Observatory camera on Wildcat, weather permitting. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO).

PINKHAM NOTCH — In addition to being able to watch the Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon in-person when it starts at 8 a.m. at Great Glen Trails on Saturday morning, March 18, spectators for the first time will be able watch segments of the five-part race via livestream from a Mount Washington Observatory Webcam.

Thanks to a collaboration between several local non-profits, including Mount Washington Observatory, Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation and Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, the ski and snowboard mountaineering leg of the Tuckerman Inferno Adventure Race can be watched as a video livestream Saturday, weather permitting.

