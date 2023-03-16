Jack Dowst of the “Nott Done Yet” races the Sherburne Trail during the 2021 Tuckerman Inferno. Parts of this year’s race will be available to watch livestream from a Mt. Washington Observatory camera on Wildcat, weather permitting. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO).
PINKHAM NOTCH — In addition to being able to watch the Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon in-person when it starts at 8 a.m. at Great Glen Trails on Saturday morning, March 18, spectators for the first time will be able watch segments of the five-part race via livestream from a Mount Washington Observatory Webcam.
Thanks to a collaboration between several local non-profits, including Mount Washington Observatory, Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation and Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, the ski and snowboard mountaineering leg of the Tuckerman Inferno Adventure Race can be watched as a video livestream Saturday, weather permitting.
The Obs operates several webcams for weather observation and will provide live streaming during the Inferno Race. The Wildcat Weather Cam will zoom into Tuckerman Ravine so that spectators can watch the race finish online, from anywhere in the world.
The live stream will be provided from approximately 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on race day. Since the webcam is located on top of Wildcat Mountain, almost 4 miles away from the ravine, the live stream is only possible if the weather is cooperative and there is no rain, snow or fog.
It's expected to be a sunny day on March 18, although Pinkham Notch was expected to have rain today.
Jake Risch, president of the nonprofit Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation that presents the race, said on Thursday that a decision would be made on Friday to determine the ski leg location of the race, working with U.S. Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center snow rangers based on safety.
"We were up there today in Tuckerman Ravine. We will make that determination tomorrow morning and will post that on the Friends of Tuckerman Ravine Facebook site and at registration at Ledge Brewing Friday afternoon," said Risch.
He said the race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday with a fat bike loop at Great GlenTrails outdoor Center, followed by a cross-country ski leg and then a snowshoe trek on Connie's Way to the Tuckerman Trail. The ski legs will be held either in the ravine or from Hermit Lake Shelter. "There definitely will be a ski leg down the Sherburne Trail to the finish in Pinkham Notch," said Risch.
He said that at least 15 teams and 30 solo competitors will compete.
The Tuckerman Inferno adventure race started in 2000 as the primary annual fundraiser for Friends of Tuckerman Ravine – which in November 2022 merged with the White Mountain Avalanche Education Foundation to form Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation..
The race pays homage to the original American Inferno ski races of the 1930s. The original American Infernos were top to bottom ski races on Mount Washington.
Sponsored by Burgeon Outdoor, the race is held as a fundraiser for the Mount Washington Avalanche Center. For more information on MWACF, go to mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org.
