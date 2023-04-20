Lambert crash 41723

Conway police identified Mark Lambert, 42, of Wilmington, Mass., as the driver of this pickup truck that crashed into a power pole on Washington Street in Conway Village on Tuesday. In the foreground is the stone monument at Washington and East Main streets. (CONWAY POLICE PHOTO)

CONWAY — A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night and caused Washington Street to be closed for several hours.

At 8:17 p.m., officers from the Conway Police Department, along with Conway Fire and Rescue, responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Washington Street in Conway. When officers arrived on scene, they  discovered that a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck had crashed into a utility pole near the  monument at the intersection of Washington Street and East Side Road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.