Conway police identified Mark Lambert, 42, of Wilmington, Mass., as the driver of this pickup truck that crashed into a power pole on Washington Street in Conway Village on Tuesday. In the foreground is the stone monument at Washington and East Main streets. (CONWAY POLICE PHOTO)
CONWAY — A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night and caused Washington Street to be closed for several hours.
At 8:17 p.m., officers from the Conway Police Department, along with Conway Fire and Rescue, responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Washington Street in Conway. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck had crashed into a utility pole near the monument at the intersection of Washington Street and East Side Road.
The utility pole had been split and live wires were down in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle, Mark Lambert, 42, Wilmington, Mass., had already exited the vehicle under his own power and appeared to have suffered non life-threatening injuries. Lambert was transported by Conway Ambulance to Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of the collision.
Washington Street was closed for several hours while Eversource completed repairs to the utility pole and the electrical wires.
"The damage to the pole from the accident caused an outage that initially impacted 2,287 customers, and our remote system operators were able to restore power to 1,714 of those customers in under five minutes using distribution automation technology like smart switches," said Eversource spokesman William Hinkle. "The remaining 573 customers were restored shortly after 2 a.m. (Wednesday) morning when crews on scene completed the extensive repairs that were required."
At this time, speed appears to be factors in this crash but the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 603-356-5715.
