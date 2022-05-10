PLYMOUTH — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lech Walesa says it is time for the United States to restore its leadership position in the world and work globally to solve problems rather than going alone.
Walesa said this nation has lost a bit of its power from the days at the end of the Cold War when he rose from an imprisoned union activist to become the first modern-day democratically elected president of Poland.
Those were the days when Ronald Reagan was calling the USSR the “evil empire.”
The recent pandemic and rise of the European Union, he said, has taught the importance of working across national boundaries toward a greater good and the issue in neighboring Ukraine reminds him a bit of Poland’s fight against communism.
Walesa will address the New Hampshire Legislature on fragile democracies and the changes governments need to make for greater peace in the world on Thursday at 10 a.m.
It comes at a time when Alex Ray — owner of the Common Man restaurant chain, who hosted a gathering with Walesa this past Sunday — plans to head to Poland to see what he can do to help Ukraine and relief efforts in Poland.
Walesa, 78, was an electrician in the shipyards of Gdansk, Poland, who became the leader of one of the world’s most powerful unions.
He is meeting with activists, academics and legislators in Connecticut and New Hampshire this week to talk about what he calls this “transitory” period in the world.
Walesa is expected to receive an honorary degree at New England College next weekend and will spend time this week meeting with Americans in support of his foundation, which is focused on democracy.
On Sunday, he spoke through a translator at an informal setting with friends of Ray, who flies to Warsaw next Sunday to meet with leaders of the YMCAs in Ukraine and Rotary International in hopes of making the most impact to better the situation in that region.
“Raising money is one part,” Ray said before the event. “The distribution of money is a sensitive thing to do.”
Ray welcomed Walesa to the Barn on the Pemi, a wedding venue in Plymouth he owns, and Walesa gave those attending a bit of history on Poland and how its geography has placed it near Russia. His country tried different ways to break away from communism but found the true power was in labor strikes.
“Very simply, we had no other means of struggle,” he said.
He called Poland's location in the heart of Europe “between two big evils, Germany and Russia, and you may know from history they are big nations that enjoy military socializing … and they are known to visit one another from time to time,” with the shortest distance being across Poland.
“Once entering the country, they would look around and say, ‘Hmm, we like it here,’ and they would stay longer,” he noted, deadpan.
It was after World War II that the Russians decided to stay for 50 years bringing their communism with them.
Poles are really democratic individuals, Walesa said, but it took a while to free the nation from communist dictators.
"Due to our geographical location and our experience, we have special experience … of which side we would be attacked from next,” Walesa said.
That is why many Polish people could foresee dangers, such as Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Poland’s position is now much better in post-Cold War Europe, he said, because it is a member of NATO and a member of the European Union.
“We are witnessing a new era in the world, and maybe you do not perceive it so clearly here in the United States, but if you look at Europe you can realize we don’t look at single states and countries,” but in more unionized approaches to world issues, he said.
During the Cold War, he said, the United States was the ultimate refuge and a helper to anyone in danger. At that time, the U.S. was the undisputed economic and political leader of the world, he said.
What he calls "the greatest disaster" is that the U.S. is no longer the moral and political leader of the world,
"I think what the world requires from the U.S. is an entirely different leadership,” he said. “No more solving problems for the rest of the world by yourselves.”
He said global problems like the pandemic have helped nations look to global solutions, and technology has helped.
“The future should be based on our shared values that we can all agree on,” he said, rather than political boundaries.
