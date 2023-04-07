CONWAY — After months of countless meetings and plenty of discussion, it’s time to vote. When voters head to the polls at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway on Tuesday from 8 a.m. -7 p.m., aside from the election of officers they’ll be asked to decide nine warrant articles. Chief among them will be the proposed operating budget for the 2023-24 school year and a proposed three-year teacher contract.
The school operating budget (Article 6) has been a hot topic. The operating budget approved by the school board in December was $40,254,150 (up .5 percent from the previous year) and $134,139 more than the default budget. Culprits for the increase include health insurance and rising heating oil and fuel prices.
With enrollment falling and the closure of a school being the topic of an ad hoc committee, on Feb. 16, budget committee member Jim LeFebvre moved to cut the budget by $1.2 million for a new operating budget of $39,054,150.
Stacy Sand offered a second, and the motion carried 9-4.
Superintendent Kevin Richard in response said the only way to achieve this cut would be to close a school and came up with a budget that reluctantly did that with accompanying staff and program reductions.
But in the largest turnout for a school deliberative meeting since 2011, citizens on March 8 voted 207-51 to restore the $1.2 million that the committee cut. About 325 people turned out to Kennett's Loynd Auditorium.
Article 5 is the three-year collective bargaining agreement between the school board and the Conway Education Association (teachers union). The cost is estimated to be $565,894 for the first year (2023-24), $566,722 for 2024-25 and $588,613 for 2025-26.
Over three years, the total cost would be $3,417,739. After each year of the contract, it automatically carries over into the next budget.
In the current contract, approved by voters in 2020, the costs were $133,498 for the first year (2020-21), $600,719 for 2021-22 and $315,516 for 2022-23. Over three years, the cost of the contract was $1,917,448.
The school board unanimously supports the contract. The budget committee voted 8-5 to endorse it.
“A multiyear deal is great for morale,” Chris Bailey, co-president of the union, has said of the two previous three-year agreements. “It gives you some certainty over a few years.”
Budgeteer William Marvel opposes the contract. “We have the highest proportion of teachers to students of any school our size, and general staff, too, for that matter,” Marvel said.
Under the agreement, if approved, Richard said the base salary schedule increases by $750 per year. A person with a bachelor’s degree at Step 1 would receive a starting salary of $42,571 in 2025-26. The increase between steps rises by $50 per year of the contract (2023-24 inroad to $900/step; 2024-25 to $950/step; and 2025-26 to $1,000/step).
Under the current agreement, teacher salaries increased to $38,007 in 2020-21, to $39,617 in 2021-22 and $40,431 in this final year.
The health insurance plan is still in place with no district contributions toward deductibles, which were previously $500 for a single person, $1,000 for a two-person and $1,500 for a family plan.
“Health waiver language is capped at $4,800 per year (the maximum a person can receive if he/she chooses not to take the district’s health insurance) versus the 50 percent of the single plan premium,” said outgoing board member Joe Mosca. “The dental insurance premiums changed from a 5 percent employee contribution to 10 percent.”
The change from 5 to 10 percent projects a savings of $12,184 over three years for the district.
“We need to acquire and retain good teachers,” said Richard, who recently announced his retirement in June of 2024. “The board and the union have taken steps to attract quality people.”
No. 9, a petitioned article submitted by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, asks if the school district should close one of its three elementary schools by the 2024-25 school year.
Mosca thinks that decision should be made after the tuition contracts with the sending towns have been resolved.
Guerringue believes it’s time for the voters to have a say.
“The school board on closing a school has been kicking the can down the road for years,” he said. “This is a way to get the ball rolling, and give voters a chance to weigh in, which they should have.”
Articles 2-4 are part of the 20-year tuition contract and seek funds for expendable maintenance trust funds at the elementary school, middle school and high school.
Article 7 sees $250,000 to be placed in the capital reserve fund for school buses/heavy equipment, while No. 8 seeks $200,000 for the school buildings maintenance trust fund.
