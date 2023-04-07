CONWAY — After months of countless meetings and plenty of discussion, it’s time to vote. When voters head to the polls at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway on Tuesday from 8 a.m. -7 p.m., aside from the election of officers they’ll be asked to decide nine warrant articles. Chief among them will be the proposed operating budget for the 2023-24 school year and a proposed three-year teacher contract.

The school operating budget (Article  6) has been a hot topic. The operating budget approved by the school board in December was $40,254,150 (up .5 percent from the previous year) and $134,139 more than the default budget. Culprits for the increase include health insurance and rising heating oil and fuel prices.

