CONWAY — The sign-up period to run for nine newly created Conway Charter Commission seats will be open from May 17-26. Voting will take place June 13.
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue led a petition drive, along with former selectmen Mark Hounsell and Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, to put an article on the town warrant to form a charter commission.
Town meeting voters at the Conway polls on April 11 backed it by a wide margin, 1,245-247.
The focus of the charter commission is to look into an alternative form of government. Any changes it recommends would go to voters next year.
Guerringue said one main reason for forming the commission is to eliminate the SB 2 form of government the town switched to in 1996.
SB 2 calls for a deliberative session in March where voters can discuss and amend warrant articles before they are placed on a ballot each April.
“I think everyone involved agrees is SB 2 isn’t working. It was designed to increase voter participation, but it hasn’t. The result is the few people who attend the deliberative meetings have too much influence over what appears on the ballot,” Guerringue said.
In addition, the commission will also consider whether Conway should switch to a town council or change the size of the board of selectmen and what authority they have, said Guerringue.
“There are lots of options,” he said. “The charter commission could decide to recommend a more representative council or select board by having representatives from each precinct. It could increase the number of selectmen, or remove some of the warrant articles that regular voters don’t really understand, like mutual aid agreements, from the ballot. There are surprisingly lots of possibilities.”
Town Clerk Louise Inkell said state law dictates that the election must take place between 35 and 60 days from the recount period expiring. She said June 13 is the best date for her office based on other tasks they have to perform like getting tax bills out.
The sign-up period has to run from the fourth Wednesday before the election and runs a week and a half.
“So anyone interested that wants to be a member of this commission will come in sign up and declare a candidacy for such and their name would go on the ballot,” said Inkell adding candidates, who must be registered voters, will run at large.
The selectmen seemed to have no objections to the dates.
“The board of selectmen will discuss the details of the election at a future meeting for polling hours, location and posting of the notice,” said Inkell.
She said that a quorum of other boards cannot sit on the charter commission. So, for example, two selectmen could sit on the charter commission but not three because the board of selectmen has five members.
Selectman John Colbath said he was not interested in serving but was interested in the outcome. Selectmen Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter also said they would not run for charter commission.
If nine people aren’t elected, other members would be appointed, probably by the selectmen, said Inkell and Town Manager John Eastman.
But Eastman said: “I think we will get nine people to sign up.”
On March 14, Salem residents voted 1,164 to 563 to support Article 2 which called for changing the five-member board of selectmen to a nine-member town council. The article needed 1,037 votes to pass. Conway also has a five-member board of selectmen.
Assistant Town of Salem Manager Joseph Devine spoke to the Sun in March about how the charter commission process went and what’s going on the change in the government.
“The process was definitely
grueling, is what I would call it and not so much for me, but for... the actual commission members,” said Devine. “So we had nine members of our charter commission. And they met pretty much whether it be every week or every two weeks, from the time of the elections (April 2022) through pretty much November.”
One change from the selectmen system is that the town council would pass zoning amendments rather than the voters. Instead of presenting zoning amendments to voters, the planning board would present zoning to the town council.
The council will be able to change zoning at any time after public hearings on the proposed changes. With the selectmen form of government, zoning is changed once a year.
“We will still be a ballot voting town for budgetary purposes,” said Devine. “The operating budget would be part of the warrant, collective bargaining would be part of the warrant and the bond issues any sale or purchase of land.”
