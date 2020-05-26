PINKHAM NOTCH — A car fire on Route 16 across from the Wildcat Ski Area last Friday ended up burning a half-acre of woods, said Gorham Fire Chief Philip Cloutier on Tuesday.
Luckily, there were no injuries.
Cloutier said authorities don't know the cause of the fire that consumed the vehicle on the afternoon of May 22.
Crews from Gorham, Shelburne and Randolph, as well as New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands and the White Mountain National Forest, helped put the fire out.
By the time the fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m., the vehicle, a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica SUV, was fully involved and took about two hours to extinguish.
State Police Troop F also responded to the fire.
Sgt. Dennis Wade identified the driver as Angie Melville, 45, of Berlin.
He said the fire began to spread into the White Mountain National Forest, but it was stopped before it got too far.
Cloutier said firefighters were able to talk to the driver but he was unable to release any information about that.
Passerby Clark Husted of Berlin said, "I was on my way home during my evening commute. You could see the fire, or the smoke rather, from the Pinkham parking lot area.
Traffic was at a standstill, he said, "backed up around the corner for a few minutes. There were a few people outside their vehicles, along the side of the road, but I couldn’t tell you if they were the owners.
"Firemen were ignoring the engulfed vehicle, leaving it to pursue the flames which had spread to the surrounding woods. As I headed northwest towards Gorham, there were more rescue and fire vehicles responding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.