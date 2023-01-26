CONWAY — While the snow drought is over, the good news is it looks like we’ll get a break from shoveling and snow-blowing for a few days, though local officials are advising this is the time to clear your roof if you can.
Over the past week, three winter storms dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the area. The final visitor Wednesday
night into early Thursday dumped over a half a foot of heavy, wet snow across the valley.
It was far and away the more difficult of the three storms to clean up after. However, the good news is that no power outages were reported in our neck of the woods.
Classes were canceled in MSAD 72, while SAU 9 and SAU 13 had a two-hour delay.
North Conway weather observer Ed Bergeron said he measured 6.5 inches of mashed potato-like snow Thursday morning.
“It was very heavy,” he said, adding that it melted down to 1.54 inches of liquid, making it “pretty dense stuff.”
“Ski areas should have a super deep base when this freezes up,” said Bergeron.
The storm started early Wednesday afternoon and led to a two-car collision on West Side Road in North Conway due to the slick roads.
There were no injuries but significant damage to both vehicles, one of which went off the road.
According to Conway Police Master Patrol Officer Adam Voelbel the crash between a Ford Escape and Subaru Forester, both from New Hampshire, occurred around 3:11 p.m. Wednesday just north of the North Country Animal Hospital.
Voelbel said the driver of the Subaru was traveling south on West Side Road, when “due to the road conditions, (he) lost control and struck the driver that was heading north.” Both vehicles sustained heavy damage from the impact, and the Subaru went off the road. He wouldn’t identify either driver on the scene.
North Conway firefighters and Action Ambulance also responded, with first responders helping to clear debris from the road and redirect traffic for the 30 minutes or so that the vehicles blocked the road. Bryant Wrecker Service of Center Conway towed both cars from the scene.
In terms of snowfall totals, Bartlett led the state with 8 inches overnight, according to WMUR-Channel 9.
“Where do we go to accept our award?” Gene Chandler, chair of the Bartlett board of selectmen, asked jokingly when told of the totals. “We usually seem to get more snow than most; we’re in a snow belt here.”
Chandler praised the town’s highway department.
“They did an outstanding job with a difficult storm,” he said. “They did their usual expert work despite some equipment problems.”
Chandler said two of the town’s plow trucks broke down but should be back up and running by the weekend if needed.
Other snow tallies from WMUR included 7 inches in Center Conway, Ossipee and Pinkham Notch; 6.8 in Madison; 6.5 in Sandwich; 6 in Intervale and Wolfeboro; 5.8 in Tamworth and 5 inches in Berlin and Freedom.
Bergeron said the back-to-back-to-back storms have pushed the snow totals to date to 50.3 inches for the season with a whopping 32.4 inches in January.
Bergeron said the 30-year average snowfall for January is 17.8 inches.
The 30-year average for snowfall in the valley for winter is 85 inches.
Last winter, the valley received 65.7 inches, including 4 inches on April 16.
Classes were canceled last Friday in SAU 9, SAU 13 and MSAD 72, and on Monday, with SAU 9 going to remote learning for the first time in eight years. Schools in SAU 9 — Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett, Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree School in Conway, and the Jackson Grammar School in Jackson all agreed to try remote learning after three snow-day cancelations.
“We have a few kinks to work out, but overall we had a participation rate of 85-92 percent across the districts,” SAU 9 uperintendent Kevin Richard said.
Richard got a jump on the latest winter storm. “I went out and snow-blowed at 3:30 a.m. before it started to turn to freezing rain,” Richard said. “At the time, it was light snow and easy to move around.”
Richard also drove around town and checked in with the local road agents who all agreed a two-hour delay was the right call. “We knew that by about 9 a.m., it would be sunny and in the 40s,” he said.
Linda Burns, who serves as assistant emergency coordinator for Conway, took part in a conference call with the National Weather Service on Thursday morning. Officials urged citizens to clear their roofs if they have not done so yet. Leaving feet of snow on a roof can cause structural damage if it gets too heavy, as well as ice dams, which can lead to leaking.
“It doesn’t hurt to keep the snow off where you can,” she said by phone Thursday.
The National Weather Service, she said, is predicting the potential for light snow Sunday and “the potential for something in the middle of next week.”
AccuWeather, WeatherUnderground and The Weather Channel had all indicated a possible 5 inches of snow in their 10-day forecasts for next Wednesday.
However, the bulk of the storm appears to be taking more of a southern track, lowering their predictions to less than an inch of snow showers.
“(The National Weather Service) says there is a possible arctic intrusion (super cold weather) coming in on Feb. 3,” said Burns.
She added: “They also said we’re past the midpoint of where we usually have the worst weather. Everything moving forward (beyond the arctic intrusion), is indicating a warmer than usual rest of winter.”
According to WeatherUnderground, in its 10-day forecast for North Conway, the daytime high for Feb. 3 is projected to be 13 degrees with a low of minus 8 that night, and it dips to 12 degrees for a daytime high on Feb. 4 with a nighttime low of minus 1.
Looking ahead, the 30-year average for snow in February is 23.3 inches and for March, 14.6 inches.
“I think we’re looking at an average snowfall winter,” Bergeron said.
Photographer Rachel Sharples contributed to this article.
