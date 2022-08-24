NEWBURY — Vail Resorts has announced that this winter it will limit ticket sales at its 40 ski resorts across North America.
After a winter of complaints from day-trippers all the way up to the governor that the Bloomfield, Colo.-based company had oversold its leased product here, the company met with state Department of Natural and Cultural Resource officials.
Changes are on the way not only here in New Hampshire, where they own Attitash in Bartlett, Wildcat in Pinkham Notch, Mount Sunapee in Waterville Valley and Crotched Mountain in Bennington, but at other resorts that also faced overcrowding this past winter.
In an email sent to last year’s season pass holders, it wrote, “Please be aware that Vail Resorts will be limiting lift tickets throughout the 2022/23 season to prioritize your on-mountain experience. You are strongly encouraged to purchase your lift access in advance — whether it’s a lift ticket, Epic Day Pass, or season pass.”
It comes a few days before the company plans to increase rates for the multi-mountain Epic pass.
Last winter, a petition circulated and more than 2,000 signed it, claiming Vail had failed in its stewardship of the state-owned Mount Sunapee.
The state inked a 20-year agreement in 2018 after the Mueller family of Vermont stepped away from the lease operations.
On Feb. 15, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Concord Democrat, asked state Parks Director Phil Bryce if the state’s contractor had oversold its product.
Gov. Chris Sununu, whose family owns the Waterville Valley ski area and has had administrative experience, said Vail’s customer service “stinks,” noting 2-mile-long backups on Route 103 during the busy holiday periods.
Adam White, regional spokesman for Vail Resorts, said Tuesday a number of measure are new this winter that address concerns raised from the 2021-22 ski season, and limiting of daily lift tickets is new.
Also new is the $20-an-hour starting wage with benefits, as is “pulse parking” to address peak times when people are trying to get to the area.
But the company does not plan to limit Epic Pass sales and in fact is looking to grow that base of user. “There is a difference between capacity and crowding,” White said, noting peak times and choke points will be addressed.
Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said Vail was working with the state to fix problems but Bryce noted the contract it signed did not limit the number of passes sold.
The email sent to customers went out with a notice that pass prices will be going up after Labor Day.
“Lift tickets will be limited every day, across every resort, during the 2022/23 season. If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows. Passes and pass holder benefit tickets will not be impacted, and there is no impact to guests who enroll in ski and ride school lessons that include lift access.”
