CONWAY — Memorial staff are moving ahead with plans for vaccinating the community, and Art Mathisen, president of the hospital, wants to make the COVID vaccine available to all, not just patients of the hospital.
Last Friday, Mathisen helmed a Zoom meeting about plans that include setting up a new vaccination clinic at the Mount Washington Observatory’s former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway.
“We have made the decision to be a clinic that supports not just our patients that are assigned to our primary care, but to be a vaccine clinic that supports the community,” Mathisen said in Friday’s meeting.
That means, he said, “we’re not going to be asking you, if you come into our clinic, if you’re assigned to one of our primary care providers. We’re going to vaccinate you. We just feel like that’s the right answer as the community hospital here.”
Will Owen, emergency preparedness coordinator, said the hospital hopes to extend that to patients in neighboring towns in Maine, but that is not certain at this point.
Complicating factors include the fact that different states have different criteria for getting vaccinated. For example, Maine has extended vaccinations to everyone age 70 and older in the next phase of vaccinations, whereas New Hampshire has extended it to those age 65 and older.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced last week that Phase 1B will begin Jan. 26, with those who qualify able to sign up for the vaccine at nh.gov/covid19 beginning Friday, Jan. 22. People can’t just show up at a clinic and get the vaccine; they must register in advance through the state website.
Phase 1B includes anyone age 65 or older; any medically vulnerable individual at significantly higher risk with two or more conditions; family caregivers of medically vulnerable people under the age of 17; residents and staff of residential facilities for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities; corrections officers; and first responders and health workers not already vaccinated.
People under age 65 who have two or more conditions that put them at higher risk must get a referral from their primary care provider.
The hospital vaccinated its own health-care workers (in Phase 1A) at the Main Street Professional Building at 2977 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, just down the street from the hospital campus, but Owen said that location is too small going forward. Those with vaccinations scheduled in the first few days of Phase 1B may be sent to the Main Street Professional Building as the hospital transitions to its new location. The individual registration will note the location. The goal is to do 240 vaccinations a day, once they are up and running, he said.
Dr. Matt Dunn, the hospital’s chief medical officer, gave credit to the state, which he said “is really working tremendously hard to kind of make this as smooth process in a very complex situation with very complex logistics to handling the vaccine.”
