CONCORD — Thirteen sites across New Hampshire, including one in Tamworth, will open to begin vaccinating first responders and high-risk ambulatory care providers as part of Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan.
“Throughout this pandemic, New Hampshire’s first responders and ambulatory care providers have ensured the safety and wellbeing of our communities without hesitation,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “From the day the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Granite State, we hit the ground running to get the doses out the door and into the arms of our highest risk health care providers and long-term care residents. The state of New Hampshire will continue to make this vaccine available as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
“We are making great strides in deploying the COVID-19 vaccine to people working on the front lines and at highest risk of exposure. We have heard from many first responders and high-risk healthcare workers who work directly with patients and are scheduling their vaccine appointments starting tomorrow,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “This represents another important milestone in ending the pandemic in New Hampshire. On behalf of everyone at DHHS, I wish to thank the National Guard and the Regional Public Health Networks for supporting the operation of the community vaccination sites.”
First responders eligible to be vaccinated under Phase 1A will be alerted to schedule a vaccination appointment through professional associations, licensing boards, provider groups, and first responder organizations.
The 13 clinic locations will open across the state in the following communities: Claremont, Concord, Exeter, Hooksett, Keene, Laconia, Lebanon, Littleton Londonderry, Nashua, Plymouth, Rochester and Tamworth. The Tamworth site is located at the state police barracks at 1864 White Mountain Highway.
Based on population density, seven vaccination sites will operate five days a week, with six vaccination sites operating two to three days of the week.
In total, Phase 1A includes approximately 110,000 individuals and is expected to be completed by mid-January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.