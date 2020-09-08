CONWAY — The Carroll County offices of the UNH Cooperative Extension are reopening on a part-time basis. The Extension office in the Grindle Center on Main Street in Conway Village will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Extension continues to offer information and support in all its program areas, including forestry and natural resources, food and agriculture, 4-H, Nutrition Connections and community and economic development.
The best way to get answers to your everyday questions about gardens, tree care, backyard livestock, food safety, pest problems, 4-H and more is online at extension.unh.edu, or by calling the Extension Education Center at (877) EXT-Grow (1-877-398-4769) or by sending an email to answers@unh.edu.
While drop in visits are welcome, it is best to call ahead and make an appointment. The staff can be reached at (603) 447-3834 or emailed directly to make an appointment. Staff members are:
-- Wendy Scribner (wendy.scribner@unh.edu): Forestry field specialist.
-- Olivia Saunders (olivia.saunders@unh.edu): Fruit and vegetable production field specialist.
-- Ann Hamilton (ann.hamilton@unh.edu): Food safety field specialist.
-- Amanda Royce (amanda.royce@unh.edu): 4-H program manager.
-- Joy Gagnon (joy.gagnon@unh.edu): Nutrition Connections teacher.
-- Claes Thelemarck (claes.thelemarck@unh.edu): Youth and family, science literacy field specialist, county office administrator.
All visitors to the extension office and program participants will have to complete a health screening questionnaire, wear a mask and maintain a 6-foot social distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer. UNH, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and New Hampshire counties cooperating.
Extension programs and policies are consistent with pertinent Federal and State laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, familial/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
For more information call Claes Thelemarck (603) 447-3834 or email him at claes.thelemarck@unh.edu.
