CONWAY — Karoline Leavitt, a candidate in the 1st Congressional District, is scheduled to return to town for the second time in less than three weeks when she headlines the Carroll County Republican Committee’s meeting this Sunday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m., at Lobster Trap Restaurant at 2840 West Side Road in North Conway.
The event is open to the public.
Leavitt, 23, of Hampton made her first appearance as a candidate on July 19 at the home of the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee Chairman Steven Steiner. About 50 people attended that event.
Leavitt hopes to unseat Congressman Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) next year.
According to WMUR (Channel 9), she is the fourth Republican and first woman to enter the congressional fray, the other contenders being Julian Acciard, 33, of Derry; Gilead Towne, 31, of Salem; and state Rep. Tim Baxter, 23, of Seabrook.
“I’m young, but I’m very experienced, and I’ve been blessed to work at the highest level of the federal government,” Leavitt told the audience at Steiner’s home.
“I’ve been in that fight for both President (Donald) Trump and to my boss on Capitol Hill. I’ve been in the trenches, and I want to go in the trenches for my home state and to fight for all of you.”
Leavitt grew up in Atkinson, a Rockingham County community just outside CD 1, scooping ice cream at one of her family’s businesses.
She attended St. Anselm’s College and worked as a producer at WMUR before joining the Trump White House in 2019 and becoming assistant press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany in 2020.
In January, she started working as director for communications for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) but has since moved to the New Hampshire Seacoast.
“I love President Trump, as many of you in this room do,” she told the recent gathering. “I’m sure I saw something in him that we all did, and millions of people across our country, and I knew his agenda was uplifting families like my own,” said Leavitt.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
