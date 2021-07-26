OSSIPEE — Two women were injured in an off-highway recreational vehicle roll over, and a hiker on Mount Chocorua needed a rescue Saturday, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game.
At about 7:30 p.m. Fish and Game was notified of an OHRV rollover in Ossipee. It was reported that an OHRV had rolled over near Ossipee Lake and that there were multiple injuries and one person was still trapped.
On the scene conservation officers and Ossipee Police found a total of six persons involved, one severely injured and another with a minor injury. The OHRV was traveling north on Weetamoe Road when the driver tried turning left onto Fairway Drive. The OHRV rolled onto its side ejecting the six occupants.
One occupant was trapped under the OHRV until Center Ossipee Fire and Action Ambulance arrived and extracted the victim.
The injured parties were identified as Kimberley Rosa, of Tewksbury, Mass., and Carrie Cumming of Milton, Mass.
Both were transported by Action Ambulance one patient to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro and the other patient to Portsmouth Hospital for evaluation and treatment.
The accident is still under investigation.
Their ages were not available at press time.
A spokeswoman for Portsmouth Regional Hospital Monday afternoon said that there were patients by those names there.
Rosa was listed in fair condition and Cumming in good condition.
A spokeswoman for Huggins Hospital said Huggins didn't have patients by those names.
N.H. Fish and Game reminds riders to operate within their limits and at safe speeds for the conditions.
On Saturday, just after 5 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was incapacitated by an allergic reaction on the Liberty Trail on Mount Chocorua.
Patrick Cronin, 25, of Stratham was hiking with a friend when all of a sudden he started swelling up and having trouble breathing while descending from the summit.
They were about 1 mile down the Liberty trail from the summit.
Conservation officers and a Carroll County Sheriff Deputy were the first to arrive followed by Tamworth Fire Department and Action Ambulance. Conservation officers met Patrick approximately 1.5 miles up the trail from the trailhead, he was slowly making it down the trail.
Cronin arrived at the trail head at approximately 6:45 p.m. and was evaluated and treated by EMS personnel from Action Ambulance.
Anyone can donate to search and rescue through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe.
The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to hikesafe.com.
