CONWAY — There is a contested race for a Conway Village Fire District commissioner's seat being vacated by Tom Buco. Janine Bean and Etienne Vallee are both campaigning for the seat. Bean is a write-in candidate and Vallee is on the ballot.
Conway Village residents will vote on at their annual meeting March 28.
Ballot voting for commissioner and other elected officials will take place at 5 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. The business portion of the meeting will take place at the fire station.
Article 2 as written calls for dissolving and turning assets over to town effective dissolve Jan. 1, 2024, thus the new commissioner may not serve the full term. There are 34 articles on the ballot and nearly half pertain to Article 2.
Janine Bean
I worked hard during the main street project to ensure that the last remaining lead connections were replaced with a proper water line that delivers safer and more adequate water to this part of the village.
Etienne Vallee
My name is Etienne Vallée, and I am running for the open position of Commissioner for the Conway Village Fire District. I currently work for the Moultonborough School District and I have a background in education and technology. I have been a resident of Conway since 2003.
Before I begin discussing my reasons for running for Commissioner, I wish to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Tom Buco, who has selflessly dedicated years of services to the Conway Village Fire District. Mr. Buco was instrumental in his role as Commissioner and as Representative in Concord in securing funding from the state that was owed the District. His hard work contributed to putting the District on a more solid financial footing.
I consider myself lucky to be running against Ms. Janine Bean, who brings a wealth of experience to this race. I differ with Ms. Bean on how we approach the dissolution of the District. Ms. Bean has expressed interest in dissolution, but noted at the budgetary hearing in February that now was not the time, that we should wait at least a year before making a decision, due to several changes about to take place around the town of Conway.
I am running for the position of Commissioner because I believe now is the time to consolidate services in the town of Conway based on economic factors, on workforce issues, and on political considerations.
Residents of the District pay more to provide fire and ambulance services to the District than those outside the District boundaries, despite receiving the same service. The cost of this service being provided to large sections of the town of Conway are disproportionately borne by a minority of residents within the town. Waiting another year only increases the fiscal impacts on residents of the District, and this is an equity issue.
On the workforce side, finding EMTs and firefighters has gotten more difficult, and the rosters for volunteers are bare. There are not enough people staffing the fire department and the ambulance service to provide quality care for the residents and quality of life for the workers, as they end up having to work long hours due to staff shortages. This is an issue that is also evident in the other fire departments around the town. Dissolving the fire department and turning it to the Town of Conway may finally lead to a town-wide service, with enough staffing between all current departments to adequately cover the area. Waiting another year does not resolve this issue, and in fact adds to the complexity of recruiting and staffing an already short-staffed department.
It is time to dissolve the Conway Village Fire District, and I ask for your vote on March 28 to make it happen in 2023.
