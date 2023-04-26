howes

American Federation of Teachers NH President Deb Howes speaks in opposition to two bills Tuesday before the Senate Education Committee that would expand the Education Freedom Account program. (SCREEN SHOT)

 

CONCORD — Supporters of bills expanding the state’s new Education Freedom Account program say it serves as an escape valve for students who do not fit or thrive in the public school environment.

But opponents argued the legislature would be irresponsible to spend millions and millions of taxpayer dollars expanding a program that lacks evidence of its success.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.