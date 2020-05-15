CONCORD — The state Department of Health and Human Services announced the COVID-19-related death of a woman from Hillsborough County who was older than 60 on Thursday, bringing the total deaths to 151.
The state also released the weekly summary for May 11 three days late, showing that 126 of the 133 people who had died from COVID-19 were older than 60 and seven were younger than 50. It said 76 percent of the deaths were associated with long-term care settings. It also included a breakdown of total deaths among health-care workers (two) and those associated with long-term care settings (101).
On Thursday, the state announced 84 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,382 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The state said 1,247 people, or 37 percent, have recovered.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, three individuals are under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (19), Strafford (14), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Merrimack (5), Belknap (2), Carroll (2), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (20) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 330 (10 percent) of 3,382 cases. Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
The state said that today’s update includes data on antibody tests as well as active COVID-19 tests (PCR tests). Also included is a chart of antibody tests that have been conducted each day.
DHHS has issued the COVID-19 Weekly Summary Report for the week of May 11, available at: tinyurl.com/yafnlmjz.
County COVID-19 cases: Belknap, 49; Carroll, 39; Cheshire, 45; Coos, two; Grafton, 59; Hillsborough — Other, 542; Hillsborough — Manchester, 770; Hillsborough — Nashua, 312; Merrimack, 261; Rockingham, 1,040; Strafford, 215; Sullivan, 14; County TBD, 34. Grand total: 3,382 cases.
