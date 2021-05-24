BARTLETT — For the second time in three days, the Bartlett Fire Department was toned out for an outdoor grill fire at a home in Bartlett last Thursday.
Fire Chief Jeff Currier said the fire was reported at 89 Parker Ridge Road in the Stillings’ Grant development at 3:20 p.m. on May 20.
“Fortunately, my guys arrived, stopped it before it spread to the house,” Currier said by phone Friday. “One of my lieutenants, Steve Hempel, grabbed the water hose (at the residence) and put it out.”
The property belongs to Janine Miles and Jean Lanser of Bartlett.
Currier said the grill was on a patio beneath a deck.
“The fire totaled the grill,” he said, adding firefighters left the scene after 35 minutes.
A grease fire last Tuesday night had a much worse outcome. That fire started on a grill on a deck but quickly became a fully involved structure fire that turned a Skyline Drive home in Intervale into a total loss. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Currier cautioned people to take a lesson from the incidents and keep barbecue grills off decks and away from homes.
While four members of the department live at Stillings Grant, and there are 23 members on the department’s roster, Currier said he’d welcome more men and women to the force.
“We need more people,” he said. “It’s not just us, I’m sure every department will tell you the same thing. We’re all looking for more help. We’re heading into summertime now, and people want to go do stuff, and it's harder to get people (to turnout.”
Currier added: ”I’d love more people. All you have to be is 18 and have an interest in wanting to do some good for your community. We have a great department. We're all family here."
According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, “volunteers make up 65 percent of firefighters in the United States. In New Hampshire, that number is slightly higher, at 70 percent.”
"Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island — every state has the same problem," Tom Green, of the New Hampshire State Firemen's Association said in a WMUR (Channel 9) interview.
Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said recruitment and retention have become difficult.
"When seconds and minutes matter, lives are really on the line, and we worry that we're going to see an increase in property loss and an increase in, essentially, lives lost," Parisi said on WMUR.
Download an application at tinyurl.com/dfwykamk.
“Anyone interested can come by the station and chat,” Currier said. “We have lots of jobs that need to be done. We’d welcome the help.”
