MADISON — Two candidates are competing for one seat on the Madison Board of Selectman.
On the ballot are Adam Price and Lucas Jesseman seek the a three year seat on the board. Incumbent Josh Shackford chose not to run for re-election. Voting will take place March 14 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. — Daymond Steer
Lucas Jesseman
I’m Lucas Jesseman. You may not know me, but I suspect our paths may have crossed at some point here in town.
My family and I have been residents here, first, for several years in Eidelweiss, before moving over to Silver Lake in 2019.
We have four children, one who graduated Kennett High School with the class of 2021 and is now serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, a second who is a senior at KHS and is also in the process of enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as two younger boys here at the Madison Elementary School.
We love our community here in Madison and all that it has to offer — and we look to give back whenever possible. I am a firefighter and EMT for the town and also work as a ski patroller at one of our local mountains. In my “off season” I also work on an ambulance serving our area communities during their time of need.
This year, I am running for the open selectman seat and would appreciate the opportunity to hear from our community members on what matters most to them.
If you would like to set up a time to connect by phone, at your home, or at one of our local community hubs like the Village Store or Community Market, please feel free to reach out to me via direct message on Facebook.
I hope to earn your vote on March 14.
Adam Price
For the first 18 years of my life, I was a resident of Madison. After college I spent a few short years on the border in Conway before moving back permanently in 2016.
I purchased my second home in Silver Lake and lived there for three years before my wife and I decided it was time to build our forever home. We have three young children, two of whom currently attend Madison Elementary. Being able to raise them in Madison is a dream come true.
I currently co-own and operate a manufacturing facility in Fryeburg, Maine. My skills as an owner/operator are sure to be an asset if elected to the select board. Successfully managing personnel and finances is no easy task, on any level. I have been able to do just that for the past eight years and hope to bring that ability to the town of Madison.
Over the past year, I have done my best to rebuild a lost recreation department for Madison residents. After asking voters at town meeting for a $20,000 budget, I sought out volunteers for a newly established recreation committee. In just a year’s time, we have been able to put out multiple successful programs, including a full summer camp, many different youth sports, a cornhole tournament and two town dances. As selectman, I would help continue the growth of our recreation department.
Revitalizing a larger sense of community is very important to me. I would like to be an advocate for recreation in town government and look for revenue inside some of the programs.
After losing last year’s election by a slim margin, I remained heavily involved in all aspects of the town. I have attended nearly all board of selectmen’s meeting as well as being appointed to the Advisory Budget Committee as an alternate.
Having been in attendance at these meetings, I would be entering town government with and understanding of where we are and where we are headed. An advantage I believe will help with my success.
Transparency and accountability are top priorities. Having an open door and listening to the voices of the citizens remains critical. As has been the case over the past year, I will always be just a phone call or email away.
Madison is a beautiful place to reside. I intend to be an advocate for the citizens of this great town. I’d like to remind them that they are the legislative body of town government.
No matter which way you decide to vote, please get to the polls on March 14th and be a voice for your town.
