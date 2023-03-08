MADISON — Two candidates are competing for one seat on the Madison Board of Selectman.

On the ballot are Adam Price and Lucas Jesseman seek the a three year seat on the board. Incumbent Josh Shackford chose not to run for re-election. Voting will take place March 14 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. — Daymond Steer

