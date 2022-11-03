OSSIPEE — Two people are running for the Carroll County Board of  Commissioners District 3 seat. Incumbent Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) is being challenged by Democrat Theresa Swanick (D-Effingham). The winner will represent Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Wakefield and Wolfeboro for the next four years. The election is Nov. 8. — Daymond Steer

Matthew Plache

Incumbent Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) is running for the District 3 Carroll County Commissioner seat. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Matthew Plache

Theresa Swanick

Theresa Swanick (D-Effingham) is running for Carroll County Commissioner District 3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.