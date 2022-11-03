OSSIPEE — Two people are running for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat. Incumbent Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) is being challenged by Democrat Theresa Swanick (D-Effingham). The winner will represent Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Wakefield and Wolfeboro for the next four years. The election is Nov. 8. — Daymond Steer
Matthew Plache
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing the county?
Bone-crushing inflation — skyrocketing costs of literally everything, with no end in sight. As County Commissioners, Terry McCarthy, Kim Tessari and I have worked diligently to lower costs and bring efficiencies to County operations, without raising taxes, while maintaining a high level of service. The other most pressing issues in Carroll County are: (1) Opioid addiction and deaths are rising again, exacerbated by drugs flooding over our open border. (2) Mental health stresses are reaching unprecedented levels, especially in young people after all the pandemic fear and lockdowns, and we don’t have enough counsellors to meet the need. (3) There is not enough housing that young families and our kids starting out can afford. (4) We continue to need better broadband coverage in most of Carroll County, or we’ll become a communications and economic backwater.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive county commissioner?
In addition to my experience as an attorney for 35 years and as a husband, father and farmer, I currently serve as a Carroll County Commissioner and accordingly have extensive working knowledge of the job. I am proud of all that we have accomplished in just two years. Here are some examples:
Resolved significant financial irregularities that had plagued the County for well over a decade, as highlighted in performance audits from 2014 and 2018. Refinanced the County’s nursing home debt, saving taxpayers $1.7 million. Revamped the County nursing home cost recovery methodology, netting taxpayers an additional $900,000.
Locked in long-term contracts for propane and electricity at very low rates compared to current pricing, bringing significant savings to taxpayers. Commissioners explored investing in solar but the breakeven point was 17 years out before any savings would be realized.
Contracted with an outside medical services company to provide all medical services and prescriptions to inmates in our jail.
Adopted a new health insurance plan for county employees that lowers both employee and taxpayer costs, while maintaining a high level of coverage.
Used ARPA money for an array of projects from expanding services in our Domestic Violence Unit to performing much-needed improvements to the county water system. And we did all this and more without raising taxes.
Additionally, I have continued working on broadband issues, and was recently asked by the Carroll County Communications District Planning Committee to serve as a consultant in helping to establish a Communications District. I also serve on the Board of Directors of White Horse Recovery.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
The former nursing home is a sound building that remains essential to County operations. It houses boilers and laundry for the current nursing home, facilities maintenance operations, IT and storage. The Commissioners have worked with Siemens in developing a detailed renovation plan to provide much-needed office space for county staff, and facilities for adult education, UNH Cooperative Extension, public meetings and events, and other uses. We plan to use available ARPA funding for the renovations.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for President in 2024 would you support him?
I will support the best candidate. Preferably one who rejects identity politics and has real ideas for addressing the major issues affecting all of us. I hope our next presidential election
Theresa Swanick
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing the county?
LEADERSHIP. The financial health of the county is paramount and squarely on the shoulders of the county commissioners. Independent audits are the standard tool for full financial transparency; an auditor for 2021 financials was engage on Oct. 14.
The county cannot escape rising energy costs. I served for years on the NH Public Utilities Commission EESE Board (Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Energy) on behalf of the NH Municipal Association. I want to use my knowledge and experience to encourage sustainable energy improvements to lower county costs in order to maintain and improve county services, such as those at our award-winning nursing home.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive county commissioner?
I’m a municipal leader with proven ability to work well with others. I served on the budget committee and as Trustee of Trust Funds for my town, where I also was selectman (which is the best analogy for the county commissioner role). I understand municipal and state finances. I’m a pragmatic problem solver and a good communicator. I believe in smart, efficient government without micromanagement.
I will help move forward the expansion of broadband which I consider essential services for all citizens county wide, for health access, for education parity (for school-age children and adults) and critical for businesses large and small. I’ve worked on Broadband issues from over a decade and am excited there is now federal funding coming through for rural expansion of service.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
There’ve been numerous suggestions over many years regarding the “Annex”, but there has yet to be follow through by the commissioners. There are good ideas but leadership is needed to finally make decisions to move the county forward on this issue. We should assess if there are any county services that do not have adequate space, and entertain the best ideas from these discussions.
If Biden was the Democratic nominee for President in 2024 would you support him?
Yes, as anyone who watches more than one channel for news is aware, we need a leader who will stand up for our democracy, for the separation of church and state, and voting rights.
President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act, from which Carroll County received 9.5 million ARPA funds to expand broadband, upgrade water systems, etc. With no other funding strategy coming from the incumbents, there are shovel-ready projects that can move forward only with this much needed funding now available.
Biden also signed the largest investment in national infrastructure in decades, with funds expected to come to NH which lacks the revenue for a very, very long list of bridges and roads needing urgent work.
That is how government can work for the common good. I want to be a part of that. I ask for your vote on Nov. 8 . Thank you for your consideration.
