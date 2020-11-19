BERLIN — A cat named Turtle is back with her owner after going missing for three years.
The cat was discovered at Androscoggin Valley Hospital after the cat tripped the emergency room doors and let herself into the warm building. Berlin Police Department received the call at midnight on Monday, Nov. 16.
The feline was eventually contained in a room near the lab where she hunkered down. Berlin Police Lt. Hollie Dube arrived and set up a Havahart trap designed to capture the trespassing cat and escort her outside.
A waiting game followed (or perhaps a cat and mouse game) and after about three hours, Dube was notified that the cat was in the trap.
When she responded to release the cat outside, Dube saw “an extremely thin, dirty, very friendly feline. It was a 'balmy' 19 degrees outside, the wind and snow made it feel much colder,” said the police report.
Obviously a cat lover, Dube decided to take the cat to the police station and hold her there where it was warm until the next day when she was off duty and could transport the cat to the Conway Area Humane Society. The society agreed to take the animal in.
As a last-ditch effort to find the cat's owner, police posted a picture of the cat on a local "Lost Pets" Facebook page. Within a short time, police heard from Andrea Fortin of Berlin, who thought the cat looked like her missing pet.
Arriving at the station, Fortin said indeed it was her cat named Turtle. Furthermore, she told Dube the cat had been missing for three years. Fortin picked the cat up and reportedly Turtle appeared to recognize her and started giving her head bumps.
When Fortin took her home, she said the cat seemed familiar with her surroundings and happy to be back.
The police report concluded, “Turtle will be getting a much needed veterinary appointment and Andrea is ecstatic Turtle is finally home. There is always hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.