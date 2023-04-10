vote

Voters are seen voting in the Conway Town Garage last April. Polls will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the garage in Center Conway. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)

CONWAY — At the polls today, residents will be asked about choosing new selectmen, closing a school, approving a one-year freeze on hotel construction and forming a charter commission to explore a new form of town government.

Polls will be open at the Town Garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. The town ballot has 50 warrant articles and the school ballot has nine articles.

