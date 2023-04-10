CONWAY — At the polls today, residents will be asked about choosing new selectmen, closing a school, approving a one-year freeze on hotel construction and forming a charter commission to explore a new form of town government.
Polls will be open at the Town Garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. The town ballot has 50 warrant articles and the school ballot has nine articles.
Residents will be presented with a field of four candidates vying for two Conway selectmen’s seats. Incumbents Mary Carey Seavey and David Weathers are being challenged by Ryan Shepard and Tom Reed.
For town planning board, incumbents Ailie Byers and Eliza Grant are being challenged by Debra Haynes, Ray Shakir and Steven Steiner.
A write-in campaign for Steve Angers has created a five-person race for four seats on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee between incumbents Peter Donohoe and David Jensen along with Michael Lacey, Steven Steiner and Angers.
On the school side, Michaela Clement, Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsell, Melanie Lebel, Joe Lentini, Amy Snow and Matt Stearns are all running for three three-year seats opening up on the Conway School Board.
Article 9 on the school ballot, a petitioned article submitted by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, asks whether the school district should close one of its three under-enrolled elementary schools by the 2024-25 school year.
Article 2 on the town ballot asks voters to approve a planning board proposal for a yearlong moratorium on construction of hotels and buildings bigger than 50,000 square feet in the Highway Commercial District, an area known as the Strip.
Article 12 on the town ballot seeks to restrict building height to 35 feet in Highway Commercial District.
Article 13 on the town ballot asks voters to adopt a change in the sign ordinance. Proposed by Settlers Green, and reworked and recommended by the planning board 4-3, the article would likely allow sign/murals at Settlers Green and at Leavitt’s Country Bakery to stay.
Article 14 is the town’s $14 million operating budget and includes funds to expand the building department to regulate short-term rentals and conduct residential building inspections as well as a property revaluations. If it fails, selectmen will need to severely cut services as the budget is $1.2 million higher than the default.
Articles 33 and 34 are housekeeping articles related to Conway Village Fire District voting to dissolve into the town in 2025. Article 33 says the Conway fire chief would be appointed and the chief would hire his or her firefighters. Article 34 would allow for the town-run fire department to respond to mutual aid.
Article 35, by petition, asks if residents would like to form a charter commission. This would establish a group of nine elected officials to consider other potential forms of town government such as a town council. The charter commission would come to voters next year with a recommendation. Selectmen recommended it 5-0 and there is wide agreement that the current SB 2 form of government, with its poorly attended deliberative meetings, is not working.
Due to press deadlines, the Sun will be posting results from Tuesday voting tonight on Facebook and at conwaydailysun.com. Complete results will appear in Thursday’s print edition.
