Conway Village Fire District Commissioner’s chair Steve Bamsey (center) speaks at an Aug. 18 meeting about district dissolution. Bamsay is flanked by commissioners Mike DiGregorio (left) and Tom Buco. Buco said he will abstain today on the dissolution article vote. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — At a meeting set for tonight at 7 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station, village fire district commissioners will hold a public hearing, then decide whether to move forward with a warrant article to dissolve the district.
If two out of the three commissioners approve it, the article will be placed on the warrant for the March 14 village district annual meeting.
Voting will start at 5 p.m. for district officials followed by the annual meeting at 7 p.m. at the fire station.
There also will be 33 other articles to act on at the annual meeting.
Currently, the vote on dissolution is set to be a show of hands but the moderator may determine a secret ballot might be the way to go.
The town of Conway has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone.
The Conway Village Fire District provides fire/rescue and water/sewer to village residents and manages Pequawket Park.
Behind the reason to dissolve is the fact that costs for providing fire, ambulance and water/sewer services are increasing faster than the tax base is growing.
Commissioner Steve Bamsey said escalating costs and staffing issues are driving the idea. “We have five volunteer departments in this town; what we’re looking at a lot of other communities in New Hampshire did back in the 50s,” he said. “They consolidated their volunteer departments and created large departments, you know, there’s cost sharing better efficiency of staff of equipment.”
The estimated tax rate for 2023 is $3.02 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is an increase of 64 cents or 26.9 percent over the 2022 tax rate of $2.38.
The article commissioners are considering reads:
“To see if the district will vote to terminate the existence of Conway Village Fire District per RSA 52:21 and turn all its assets and debt over to the town of Conway as soon as practicable but no later than January 1, 2024, and with any restrictions placed upon any asset prior to dissolution staying in place.”
At tonight’s hearing, residents will get a final chance to learn about the proposal to dissolve and discuss it.
Bamsey said Monday that he’s in favor of bringing the dissolution article forward at this time.
“I think it’s the right move both for the district and the town,” said Bamsey.
Commissioner Tom Buco said he will abstain. “I am not in favor of it,” said Buco. “I guess when I vote, I will abstain so that I don’t influence people in one way or another.”
Buco’s position means that the other two commissioners, Mike DiGregorio and Bamsey, will have to vote in favor of bringing the article forward in order to allow residents to vote on it in March.
DiGregorio said he is in favor of bringing the article forward. He said the topic has been “bittersweet.”
“I’ve been an advocate for the merger of all the fire departments within the entire town for as long as I can remember,” said DiGregorio. “But at the same time, I liked the fact that’s it’s controlled a very local level ... But I have to make decisions based on the future, not just today. And I think the best thing for the precinct, looking into the future, is to become a townwide fire department.”
He said the commissioners have a signed letter from selectmen describing what would happen if the district voters choose to dissolve.
or example, personnel of the fire district would become employees of the town of Conway; the town would continue operating the fire station at 97 Main St., Conway Village; ambulance service would continue through the end of the current contract with the town; and the precinct’s water/sewer debts would be paid for by user fees charged to residents of Conway Village and not the town at large. As former Town Manager Tom Holmes put it, “All the assets transfer to the town but none of the debts.”
