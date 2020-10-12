CONWAY — Over 75 cars, trucks and motorcycles decked out with Trump flags and signs drove through the Mount Washington Valley on Monday, honking their horns in support of the president.
The ride began at the Carroll County GOP field office at Conway Marketplace, then headed up Route 16 to Intervale Cross Roads, then back south to Route 302, down Route 113 in Chocorua, then back onto Route 16 to Conway. Many riders returned back to Conway Marketplace.
Because of the traffic, they got assistance from the Conway police to get onto Route 16.
The "Trump Foliage Ride" was organized by Suzanne Nelson of North Conway. “We’re getting a lot of thumbs up, a lot of waves, a whole bunch of horns, people standing out in their driveways,” said Nelson. “It’s pretty amazing.
“We are letting people know that we’re not alone here. We are the quiet majority. We are not a minority,“ she said.
Nelson said she put out the word about the ride on social media. Among her rules was there were to be no Confederate flags and that signs had to be "clean."
“People heard about it, and they got friends and neighbors, and that’s kind of how it grew,” Nelson said.
She said riders came from all over Carroll County, from Jackson to Wolfeboro and points in between. One woman, she said, was from New York state.
Bill O'Meara of North Conway rode his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which was adorned with Trump flags and the Stars and Stripes.
He said it was a good turnout but wished there were more than five motorcycles participating.
"This morning it was just barely 40 degrees," he said. "That's pretty chilly on a motorcycle."
But overall, "it went real well, to my surprise," said O'Meara, who said he was named the "road captain" that led the parade of vehicles. He said the reaction of the public was positive.
Dan, from central Vermont, said: "It was fantastic. There were probably 10 thumbs up and waves to every middle finger we got."
Dan said he made the 130-mile drive to Conway, which took him two hours, just for the foliage ride.
Joyce of Silver Lake, who said she tooted her horn during the ride, said: "We're done being silent. It's time for us to make some noise!"
Nelson drove her pickup truck, with friend Joanne Phaneuf of Albany along for the ride.
"Seeing all these Trump supporters made my day,” said Phaneuf.
Later, she added, “Very pretty foliage, even though it’s beyond peak. We are seeing some pretty golds and reds.”
