CONWAY — On Tuesday, members of New Hampshire State Police Troop G conducted an enforcement initiative to reduce the amount of motor vehicle crashes involving commercial motor vehicles.
Troopers conducted roadside inspections of commercial motor vehicles throughout the state to ensure drivers were compliant with hours of service; that they had obtained proper licensing credentials; that commercial vehicles were in safe mechanical operating condition; and that they complied with size and weight laws.
Members of Troop G have received specialized training to conduct roadside inspections of commercial motor vehicles. In addition, they regulate and enforce laws and rules governing automotive dealerships and the New Hampshire Safety Inspection program.
During the daylong event, Troopers inspected a total of 164 commercial motor vehicles. Troopers discovered 257 violations, of which 40 were so severe they created a condition where the vehicle or its driver was placed out of service.
In total, 17 vehicles were placed out of service for critical safety violations such as inoperative brakes and worn steering components, while four drivers were placed out of service for violations including not possessing a valid medical certificate, not maintaining records of driving hours, operating while under suspension and not holding the proper class of driver’s license. Troopers issued 20 citations as a result of commercial motor vehicle inspections.
Twenty-three commercial vehicles were also checked for size and weight enforcement. Troopers also stopped several passenger vehicles that failed to comply with New Hampshire Safety Inspection requirements.
In Conway, Trooper First Class Seth Turner stopped a truck/trailer combination owned and operated by a company out of Halifax, Vt. while traveling on Route 302 in Conway.
The truck failed to display company markings and a USDOT registration number. Upon establishing contact with the driver/owner, TFC Turner developed probable cause to believe there was marijuana within the commercial motor vehicle.
The operator, upon being confronted, supplied TFC Turner with a burnt roach and then two separate glass jars of fresh marijuana and additional burnt roaches. The operator was placed out of service for 24 hours as a result for this violation and cited accordingly. The trailer, subject of this inspection, was also placed out of service for a brake violation.
The operator was warned for not possessing a valid medical certificate, not conducting a pre-trip inspection, his log not being current and failing to register with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
