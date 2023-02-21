OSSIPEE — A short-term rental owner accused of voting in Conway illegally because his legal residence is in Massachusetts is having his trial postponed because his lawyer will be "out of state" when it was supposed to begin.
Scott Kudrick, 50, faces a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election.
In October, he was indicted on a count of Class B felony voter fraud for allegedly voting in Conway when he wasn't "qualified" to do so under RSA 654. The indictment says Kudrick is from Norwell, Mass.
He is also charged with a misdemeanor version of wrongful voting. He is charged with unsworn falsification for allegedly trying to deceive an election official in order to vote in a local election that would affect his business as a short-term rental operator. As the April 13, 2021, election had votes pertaining to legalizing and regulating short-term rentals.
One of the misdemeanors alleges on his registration form he wrote an invalid mailing address down to "obscure" his physical address.
On Feb. 9, Kudrick's attorney, Alan J. Cronheim, filed a motion to continue trial that was agreed to by prosecutors Matthew Conley and Myles Matteson of the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.
Cronheim, in his motion, said that the case was scheduled for jury selection on May 22 and the trial was supposed to follow for the next two weeks but Kudrick can't make it for reasons that were left unspecified in the motion.
"Counsel for Mr. Kudrick will be out of state on May 22, 2023, and will be unavailable for jury selection," said Cronheim. "Under these circumstances Mr. Kudrick wishes to continue his trial. He waives his right to speedy trial and has signed and filed a waiver of speedy trial form."
Between the clerk's office, the prosecutor and defense attorney schedules they couldn't find a date from June to August so Cronheim asked for the trial to postponed at least until September.
Judge Mark Attorri signed off on the agreement on Feb. 10.
Now, Kudrick will have a final pre-trial on Sept. 28. This is the last day that Kudrick could enter a plea agreement. After that, the case would either be tried or Kudrick could enter a "naked" plea without a recommendation from a prosecutor and the judge would be left to impose any sentence less than the max.
The felony charge against Kudrick is a Class B felony punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $4,000 fine.
Jury selection is now scheduled for Oct. 23 and the trial is scheduled for Oct. 24-27 and Oct. 30-Nov. 23.
Details of the criminal case were revealed in Attorney General’s Investigator Anna Brewer-Croteau’s probable cause statement, which said the case came to the state’s attention on April 23, 2021, when an Intervale neighbor of Kudrick’s called the state’s election law unit to complain she saw Kudrick vote and knew Conway was not his primary residence.
“(The woman) checked his New Hampshire Voter Registration Form that he completed the day of the election and found that it showed his ‘domicile address’ at 78 Grove St. ... which she knows to the be address of the North Conway Post Office,” said Croteau.
Croteau then checked Kudrick’s motor vehicle records and found that in 2019, he listed the post office’s address as his address. However, his most recent driver’s renewal in 2021 gave an address of 95 Dinsmore Road, North Conway.
Croteau said the Intervale neighbor’s husband told him Kudrick had told them he lives in Norwell, Mass. Croteau found Kudrick does own a home in Norwell with his wife, Amy. He also has “many” properties in Conway, Croteau said, and “all but one,” the Dinsmore Road property, are short-term rentals.
Croteau went to 95 Dinsmore Road and met his neighbor who said Kudrick owns the house but lets his employee, James “Jimmy” Merritt, stay there.
“Information provided by the male across the street from 95 Dinsmore Road was corroborated by a March 25, 2021, Conway Planning Board meeting where Mr. Kudrick testified,” said Croteau.
“He stated that ‘Jimmy’ and his kids live at the Dinsmore Road property, but Kudrick did not mention or allude to the fact he also resides there. This was 19 days prior to the election where he claimed to domicile in Conway using the 78 Grove Street address, the physical address of the post office.”
She said records from Norwell, Mass., show that while Kudrick didn’t vote in the May 2021 Norwell town election, he did vote there in the 2020 November general election and the primary in March 2020 and was considered an “active voter.”
