kudrick

Scott Kudrick is seen at a Feb. 8, 2022, Conway selectmen’s meeting. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — A short-term rental owner accused of voting in Conway illegally because his legal residence is in Massachusetts is having his trial postponed because his lawyer will be "out of state" when it was supposed to begin. 

Scott Kudrick, 50, faces a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election.

