MADISON — Voters around the Mount Washington Valley from Bartlett to Freedom passed a number of new regulations pertaining to short-term rentals Tuesday.
One that stirred a lot of controversy was Article 8 in Madison, where residents, by a vote of 396-211, rejected an article petitioned by Nick Borelli and Kathy Koziell of Eidelweiss that was intended to only ban STRs in residential areas but which critics said would also ban long-term renting.
Voters did pass (365-207) the planning board’s Article 6, which provided a different STR definition.
Last week, board chair Marc Ohlson said he got an opinion from the board’s attorney, Laura Spector-Morgan of the Mitchell Municipal Group in Laconia that Article 6 would ban new short-term rentals.
The board intended to propose a companion article asking voters to allow short-term rentals by special exception but that article didn’t make it on to the warrant because of a posting error in December.
Borelli and Koziel on Wednesday said, “We were certainly pleased with voter turnout of over 600 vs. last year’s turnout of 178. ... As for Article 6, which passed, we support the planning board’s expanded definition of dwelling unit that added ‘used for non-transient residential purposes.’ This alone could prohibit occupancies of less than 30 days per the Madison definition of ‘transient.’
“As for Article 8, which did not pass, we were disappointed. The intent of this article was to expand the definition of dwelling unit to prohibit paid transient occupancy. ... The number of warrant articles and the lengthiness of some may have affected the outcome,” they said.
In total, 613 votes were cast and the turnout was about 33 percent.
“All we needed was STRs to get the people of Madison excited,” quipped George Epstein of the vote.
Planning board incumbents David Cribbie and Karl Norland ran for for their seats and were elected. However, a third open seat was not on the ballot due to lack of communication with the clerk’s office. Thlson ran as a write-in and got 78 votes. If Ohlson accepts the seat, he may be appointed by selectmen to serve for a year as appointments can only last a year.
The issue came to light after ballots were printed.
Newly elected selectman John Arruda, who beat Adam Price to replace Bill Lord, interpreted the vote as allowing short-term rentals. Arruda doesn’t want to make any sudden moves and wants to see what happens with Conway’s STR lawsuit appeal. “I’m going to let the dust settle,” said Arruda.
Meanwhile, SB 249, which would prohibit towns from banning STRs, recently passed the N.H. Senate and is heading to the House, where the bill could be passed, amended, put on the table or killed.
There was also an STR article on the Freedom ballot. There, residents voted 145-92 for a new regulation to allow short-term rentals with the requirement that owners get a special use permit that ensures life safety requirements are followed. It also said owners may rent their properties for only 90 days a year.
Freedom Planning Board incumbent and current chair Anne Cunningham was re-elected with 167 votes and Brian Taylor came in second with 156. Linda Mailhot was the odd one out with 99.
In Bartlett, a petitioned article asking the planning board to create an ordinance confining STRs to commercial zones passed 306-263 The article would be voted on next March.
The lead petitioner was former planning board member Lydia Lansing, who in January seemed to walk back on her own petition after critics knocked limiting STRs to the commercial zone — where STRs are unlikely to be located. They said it effectively asks the board to ban short-term rentals that aren’t grandfathered in.
Lansing said her intent was to have STRs be regulated but not banned.
At the January public hearing, Bartlett Planning Board Chairman Scott Grant noted that if it passed, there might even be a rush for people to create more STRs since there would be lag time between passage of the petitioned article, when the planning board goes to create new regulations, and when the new regulation would be passed.
“No surprise to me it passed,” Grant said about Lansing’s article. “We will start work on it next week.”
Bartlett voters also passed a noise ordinance by a vote of 317-238. Resident Julie King had proposed the article, saying the ordinance is a civil statute while a disorderly conduct complaint is criminal and thus may be an appropriate tool for police to use to address minor infractions.
Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals President David Cavanaugh released a statement Wednesday pertaining to the STR votes in Bartlett, Madison and Freedom.
“I think it is becoming clear that when the valley’s voters understand the issue, they agree that short-term rentals have a positive impact on the community and that Marriott is not buying up chalets in Eidelweiss or other towns,” said Cavanaugh.
“In all three towns that voted yesterday, the voters voted to regulate instead of eliminate vacation rentals,” he said.
“Now is the time for town leaders to step forward and support the bipartisan SB 249 in the (State) House. ... It is up to our N..H House representatives to stand up for the voters and publicly support the bill,” Cavanaugh said.
