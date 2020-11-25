CONWAY — Members of the now disbanded short-term rental committee Tuesday recommended a path forward to selectmen in presenting voters in April with a series of five warrant articles.
Selectmen anticipate reaching out to the public for comment in the near future.
There are perhaps 600 short-term rentals in Conway. Some say the rentals are good for the economy while others claim they are ruining their neighborhoods.
Last year, selectmen decided the rentals were not permissible in the residential zone but held off enforcing that ban until new regulations could be put in place. An ad hoc committee was formed to come up with regulations that either the selectmen or the planning board can bring forward to the April 2021 town meeting.
Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon led the committee, which also included rental abutters Ray Shakir, Kris Cluff and Tom Reed; rental operator Scott Kudrick; Realtor Greydon Turner; Selectman Carl Thibodeau; and Planning Board selectmen’s representative Steve Porter. Town Manager Tom Holmes and Town Planner Tom Irving were non-voting members.
On Nov. 10, Solomon had presented selectmen with a 16-page report that was the culmination of 14 meetings from June to November.
To view the committee's report, go to tinyurl.com/conwaystr.
With the report in and the committee's work done, selectmen Tuesday voted 5-0 to disband the committee.
"You're dissolved," said chairman David Weathers. The board then went on to discuss the committee's proposals with Holmes, Irving and Solomon.
The committee asked the selectmen to propose a series of five articles in April. They would: define short-term rentals in the zoning ordinance; amend the table of permitted uses; grant selectmen authority to establish to licensing for short-term rentals; establish a trust fund from which to pay for regulation and enforcement through licensing fees and fines; and adopt a town noise ordinance.
The one to amend permitted uses likely will be the most controversial article of the five as it would allow short-term rentals in residential areas.
Weathers wanted to expedite a decision on what to propose. "I'd like to do it sooner rather than later, at a meeting coming right up, within a week or two, saying this is what we're recommending," said Weathers.
In addition, he said, this would give the planning board "something to look over, and the public at that time would have public input or comment."
Weathers suggested that at the the next meeting, selectmen could decide which articles they would like to move forward with and they would listen to public input at that same meeting.
Holmes said short-term rentals will be on the selectmen's meeting agenda on a weekly basis until the selectmen decide to move forward with the suggested articles or not. Selectmen meet on Tuesday afternoons.
"I personally would like public comment every step of the way," said Selectman John Colbath. "It's a very controversial subject. It's one there's going to be no winners in this."
The planning board had the option to write of those articles except one pertaining to licensing and noise but they declined and opted to have selectmen propose all the suggested articles. Committee members said the planning board wanted to wait and see what regulations the selectmen write before they decide to endorse the articles or not.
The articles would work together as a system to regulate short-term rentals. Defining short-term rentals and amending the table of permitted uses would allow short-term rentals in residential zones.
If the noise ordinance and license articles are passed together, it would allow selectmen to cite short-tern rental owners if their guests make a racket.
If those pass, and a rental owner has too many violations, the selectmen will fine the owner and can pull that owner's license. The exact number of violations before an owner is fined or loses his or her license would be determined by selectmen if they are granted license authority.
A noise ordinance would apply to other situations in town, not just short-term rentals.
Fees from the short-term rental licensing would go into a trust fund that would help pay for the town's enforcement effort, said Holmes.
After selectmen draft the articles, the planning board will hold a public hearing on the zoning articles (definitions and permitted use tables).
The planning board would have the ability to recommend whether the definition and use table articles pass or fail.
But if the planning board doesn't like what the selectmen propose, "there would not be enough time for it to come back over here to be rewritten and then go back over there again and make next year's warrant," said Solomon.
He noted that the planning board has "a fairly strict timeline they have to follow."
If voters don't legalize short-term rentals in the residential zone, the town will have to start enforcing the zoning ordinance, which would likely lead to protracted court battles.
"Ignoring the issue, and just not doing anything, jeopardizes zoning in general," said Solomon.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey remarked that the process seems too complicated.
"All these other warrant articles going out I think are totally confusing," sad Seavey, who also stressed she wants public comment.
Irving said the zoning-related articles would require a public hearing by the planning board and that would be held Jan. 28. The selectmen have until the middle of January to send the zoning articles to the planning board.
Holmes said he didn't think the articles for licensing and creation of the trust fund and a noise ordinance would require public hearings held by selectmen.
Solomon, Holmes and Irving said the committee has already written draft warrant articles and draft regulations.
"Keep in mind that the regulation recommendations from the committee are not going to be a warrant article," Irving said. "The only warrant article you will have relative to the regulation you are seeking is the authority to create them. So this is where I keep seeing we get confused."
Holmes and Solomon said the planning board and the public will want to know selectmen's thoughts on the draft regulations before recommending and approving the articles.
"So you've got to have that whole packet so the voters can actually see, 'Hey, if you give us (selectmen) this authority, this is kind of our plan,'" said Solomon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.