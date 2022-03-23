CONWAY — A majority of selectmen Tuesday agreed with Town Manager Tom Holmes that short-term rentals shouldn't be used to house veterans in need due to the town's ongoing litigation on the question of STR legality.
Meanwhile, the board is also considering whether to require residential building inspections for homes under construction or under renovation. The town started looking at such inspections for short-term rentals but broadened their scope so STR owners wouldn't be singled out.
The board first heard about using STRs for homeless vets at their March 15 meeting, when STR owner Chris Cronin of Conway spoke during public input . He said American Legion Post 46 asked him if he could house a homeless veteran for a couple nights and Cronin said he didn't hesitate.
Selectmen Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter seemed to warm to the idea and told Cronin touch base with General Assistance Officer BJ Parker.
However, the next day, Tom Holmes said the town couldn't get involved because of the ongoing litigation against STR owner Scott Kudrick.
Last year, the town took Kudrick to court as a test of the prohibition against non-owner-occupied short-term rentals. Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick, so the town appealed the decision to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Asked Tuesday if they agreed with Holmes, selectmen's chairman David Weathers and selectmen Mary Carey Seavey, John Colbath and Porter seemed to agree.
"I'm the odd man out," said Thibodoeau, who also was against the appeal because he doesn't believe the town can win.
Holmes stated, "We can hardly house people in units that we do not consider legal at the present time. So there's an internal contradiction. So, we kind of are stuck between a rock and a hard place."
Colbath referenced a discussion earlier in the meeting about the possible need for residential building inspections.
"We don't know how safe these units are, if you've listened to this whole presentation," said Colbath referencing a discussion with Holmes, North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece and Building Inspector David Pandora. "So, is there liability associated with it?"
Holmes said the town already inspects commercial properties and buildings with three or more units and inspects homes with fewer units upon request.
Preece said when people make do-it-yourself work they don't always do it to code. The North Conway Water Precinct has a schedule for inspections which they can do in North Conway and non-precinct areas.
"We don't know if any of that's being complied to whatsoever," said Preece. "People sell or buy a home a thinking of buying a home it's been inspected by a municipality... They don't realize the town of Conway does not have an inspection program for residential use."
He said Realtors often call him to do an inspection and then code issues are found and battles ensure.
Pandora said years ago there were a lot of "fly-by-night contractors" that generated complaints. "When I'm called in, I go," said Pandora.
The inspection program would pay for itself with fees but would require additional town staff, said Holmes, adding that the inspection program would have to wait until next year in terms of the town budget.
Preece added that the North Conway Fire Department does inspections for life safety issues like smoke detectors, and the building inspector looks at electrical, plumbing and structural conditions.
Former selectman Mark Hounsell stood up and opposed residential building inspections. He felt they are unnecessary as "most contractors build right" and said it would also increase the cost of government and homes.
"Are we going to be a nanny state town where we're going to watch everyone from the cradle to the grave?" asked Hounsell, who works as a project manager for a local contractor. He added such inspections might be needed for some properties.
"They're not needed if the reason is to protect the homeowner. They may be needed, if the reason is to attack and prevent short term rentals."
Thibodeau suggested that perhaps rental properties should have inspections but primary residences should not.
"Why are we going to pick on short-term rentals when we have just as many long-term rentals out there that are just as dangerous, just as obnoxious, etc, etc, etc.?" said Thibodeau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.