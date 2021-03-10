CONWAY — Town officials confirmed Tuesday that the town hall will be shut down for a few days starting next week as the clerk's office and other functions move from the old town hall to the new one.
Residents in 2018 voted 982-439 to grant selectmen permission to lease the former Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village for use as the new town hall and to raise $160,000 to make the move possible.
The old town hall at 1634 East Main St. in Center Conway has still been used by the town clerk/tax collector and other departments, such as welfare.
"The town clerk's office, assessor's office, the finance department on the second floor, and my office, administration and welfare will be moving the week of March 15," Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen Tuesday.
"We have to move computers, we have to move phone equipment, (so) we may be out of touch via email or phone call," Holmes said. "We won't have computer capability to register cars for a couple (or) three days."
Anyone who needs to do business with the town hall soon should avoid doing so next week, Holmes said, adding that updates on the move will be posted to the Town of Conway, NH Facebook page.
Town Clerk Louise Inkell said her office will be open for business at the old town hall Monday but at 5 p.m. they will be packing up "and moving here (to the Conway Village town hall)."
The goal, she said, is to reopen Friday, March 19, in the new location "
However, the mailing address for the town clerk will remain 1634 East Main St., Center Conway until after the April 13 town elections so as not to "mess up" absentee voting, Holmes said.
Inkell added that the drop box for absentee ballots that was installed at the Center Conway Town Hall will remain in place. Residents will be able to drop off absentee ballot requests and deposit absentee ballots there.
"We will get them and pick them up on a daily basis, so they are secure," said Inkell.
Absentee ballot request forms for the town/school election on April 13 are available on conwaynh.org, as well as at the old town hall and in the entryway of the new town hall, Inkell said Wednesday in an email. Those requests can be submitted to the Town Clerk’s Office by mail (1634 East Main St., Center Conway, NH 03813) or in person at 23 Main St. in Conway Village.
After March 15 they can be emailed to Inkell at linkell@conwaynh.org; by fax at (603) 447-1348; or by using the drop boxes at both the old and new town halls. Inkell said that once the absentee ballot requests are received, the Town Clerk’s Office will mail a ballot to voters who have requested them.
Once the ballots are received from the printers, which Inkell hopes will happen on or about March 22, voters can come to the Conway Village Town Hall (23 Main St., Conway) and request, pick up or deliver an absentee ballot in person, Inkell said Wednesday.
She said the town clerk's office will be on the first floor of the new town hall, where the bank tellers used to be.
To accommodate the move, there will be no selectmen's meeting on March 16, the board said.
L.A. Drew was contracted with at the end of December to complete the clerk's area as well as build an ADA-compliant bathroom for $106,038.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said at the selectmen's Feb. 9 meeting that the delay in getting all the departments into the Conway Village building has been caused by an issue with suppliers of things like carpet, plumbing materials and countertops.
Selectman John Colbath asked if the issue with suppliers was COVID-19-related.
"All I can say is that the supply chain for everything across the globe is slow," said DegliAngeli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.