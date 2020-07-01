WASHINGTON — On the eve of the Independence Day weekend, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) heard from state tourism representatives about the impacts of the coronavirus and state guidelines on their business in an hourlong conference call Zoom meeting held from her office in the nation’s capital Monday afternoon.
Among those invited to speak with Hassan were Christopher Bellis, owner of the Cranmore Inn in North Conway and president of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce; and Charyl Reardon, president of White Mountains Attractions Association of North Woodstock, which represents 17 attractions in the region, including the Conway Scenic Railroad, Cranmore Mountain, Attitash and Wildcat, Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center and Story Land in Mount Washington Valley.
Hassan, a former two-term New Hampshire governor, hosted the meeting because she recognizes that tourism is one of the Granite State’s largest economic drivers.
After the meeting, she issued the following statement on her Twitter account Tuesday:
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit travel and tourism businesses hard. Thank you to the industry leaders who met with me yesterday. I’ll continue to support your businesses and workers as we work to keep communities safe.”
In her wrap, she told participants she will push for a “meaningful flexible relief package,” noting it will be Congress’ fourth in addressing the pandemic this year. Hassan said she would also lobby for aid to state and local government so they will not have to lay off employees.
Bellis said he has heard from fellow innkeepers in Mount Washington Valley that the area is seeing an increase in travelers but that the numbers are not up to where they would be had there not been a pandemic.
He said he expects to see a trend toward more campgrounds and short-term rentals because travelers feel more protected in those facilities than in renting form hotels and motels.
As for personal protection equipment among staff and visitors, Bellis said there seems to be confusion in the marketplace because while some are being strict, others aren’t. He also said some businesses are on the fence on whether to reopen.
“(They gauge) whether it would be profitable to reopen and concerns of someone in their family unit being put at risk. Some don’t feel it is safe,” said Bellis.
Also taking part in the talk was Charlie St. Clair, executive director, Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, which has moved back its 97th annual events from June to Aug. 22-30; Amy Landers, executive director, Lakes Region Tourism Association; and Valerie Rochon, president and chief collaborator, the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth.
Several speakers said cutbacks in the J-1 program for hiring foreign seasonal employees was having a major detrimental impact on tourism businesses.
Reardon said many New Hampshire tourist attractions are seeing lost revenue due to a late season opening and with capacity restrictions. She said they would like to take into consideration enacting legislation that would allow for increasing borrowing limits to extend over the next several months.
She told Hassan all 17 of her attractions have instituted advance reservation policies and capacity restrictions as outlined by the state while also implementing safe social distancing and masks.
She said her attractions prior to the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend had been seeing a pattern of mostly day-trippers who were visiting the region Thursdays through Mondays with traffic easing up Tuesday and Wednesday.
She and others said there is no question that many of the visitors are from Massachusetts, New Hampshire’s primary tourism market. She, St. Clair and others noted that everyone is hoping for the best in terms of safety of visitors, hospitality workers and residents alike while welcoming visitors which are the heart of New Hampshire’s tourism industry.
Rochon, of Portsmouth. said many Seacoast restaurateurs were experiencing pressure to pay their rents, given the lower indoor capacity restrictions imposed by the state. She asked Hassan to support a rent relief bill recently written by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.).
