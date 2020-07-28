CONCORD — Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Carroll County on Tuesday, as the state Department of Health and Human Services announced 59 new positive tests for the coronavirus in New Hampshire.
The total number of cases in the state is now 6,500.
No new deaths were reported. A total 409 people that have died from COVID-19 in New Hampshire, the majority being in long-term care facilities.
The state announced on Tuesday that an outbreak at Hillsborough County Nursing Home was being officially closed, but a new outbreak at a nursing home was announced at Ridgewood Genesis in Bedford, where two residents and seven staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
One new hospitalization was reported for a total of 690 people hospitalized with the illness since March.
Of those cases with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The other new cases reside in Rockingham (26), Cheshire (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Grafton (2), and Strafford (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (15) and Nashua (5).
Commenting on the fluctuation in numbers of positive tests from day to day, which has included recent highs of 59 positive tests on Friday and Tuesday and a low of seven on Monday, Sununu urged people “not to get too excited about low numbers and too dire about higher numbers.”
“The numbers are going up and down, and we are looking at exactly why that is,” he said. “We are still fairly consistent, with an average about 30 a day. Our percent positive is remaining fairly steady.”
One reason, he said was an increase of testing capacity and demand throughout the country leading to the state receiving many results coming in in batch form.
“There’s some other reasons, too, that we are looking into," he said. "We are doing a lot more sentinel testing in long-term care facilities. I think we are identifying more asymptomatic individuals because we have such easy access to testing now. I think over time we will see these waves of data keep coming in."
