bagpipes

New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums are seen marching during the ceremony last Friday in Concord. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — The state honored the lives of service and sacrifice from three law enforcement officers last Friday at the 31st annual Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Ceremony.

Joining what is now a list of 55 officers were Hillsboro Police Officer Rory Bohanan, Department of Corrections Officer Lawrence Prather and Manchester Patrolman Frank J. Dustin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.