CONWAY — The special nine-car train of the Conway Scenic Railroad buzzed with excitement Sunday afternoon as it chugged along the tracks, brimming with enthusiastic supporters of Gov. Chris Sununu who were eager to chat with the guv.
Part of his post-inaugural “Super 603 Thank You Tour,” Sununu rented out the CSRR train so that around 500 attendees who registered for free online could take in the views, enjoy a free lunch and get some one-on-one time with the governor as the train went up to the Sawyer River area of Bartlett and back.
But first there was some business to take care of. Before the crowd boarded the train at the North Conway Station, a small ceremony was held where the governor dedicated a newly renovated rail car to George B. Small.
“This was a total surprise for George,” said CSRR marketing manager Brian Solomon. “He and his team had spent six months working on the carm which was completed for service last week. Conway Scenic’s Bob Eddy assisted with wood staining, and George’s son Alan Small assisted with details of restoration.”
Across the street, a group of three adults and two children held up signs in protest of the recently passed budget, citing concerns with climate change, teaching racism in school, and mental health issues. They were there with Rights & Democracy, a social justice group based out of Manchester, and included Kevin Pentz and his son Eli, 6, of Gilford; Dana Hackett, who was recently arrested for protesting in the state capital, and her daughter Ella, 5, of Laconia; and Nancy Sheridan of Tamworth.
Apart from the protesters, most everyone else was beaming from ear-to-ear.
As the train rolled out of the station, attendees ate their free lunch, consisting of prepackaged wraps, whoopie pies and large bags of popcorn. Then Sununu began his trek through the train, stopping to talk with just about everyone as he walked from the front to the back of the train. The last car treated him to a roar of applause and cheering.
As a large portion of the attendees were families with children, so many of the conversations centered around school. Sununu, a dad of three himself, asked the kids on board when they were starting school, what they were looking forward to and how school went for them during the pandemic last year.
In the “bubble” on top of the train, he got to try out a push popper sensory toy that some kids use to help concentrate during long days in the classroom. Millie Corneau, 8, of Manchester and Benjamin Raymond, 8, of Haverhill told Sununu that he should give them to kids in all the schools.
Many kids also thanked Sununu for the birthday cards he sent out in the midst of the pandemic. According to mom Lori, kids Ava and Camden Lavolpicelo of New London, 9 and 6 respectively, “have been big fans of the governor ever since he sent them birthday cards.”
The debate over masks, especially in relation with schools, also came up in conversation. While maintaining his support for vaccines, Sununu stuck to the idea that individuals and local governments should be the ones making mask-related decisions, encouraging people to talk with their school boards.
“I’m a local control guy,” he said. “We do have a solution, and it’s in your hands. Make the choice: wear a mask, don’t wear a mask; get the vaccine don’t get the vaccine. It’s all on you now.” Most of the people on the train were not wearing masks, although there were a few exceptions.
Along with schools, skiing was another common topic across the board. After his family talked with the governor about their favorite ski spots, Miles Davenport, 10, asked the governor if they could go skiing together sometime.
“I’ll keep an eye out for you on the slopes,” Sununu replied.
The family, from Littleton, said meeting the governor was a big highlight of their day.
“He’s really friendly and down-to-earth,” said dad Jason Davenport. Mom Jessie Marshall added, “It was definitely different meeting him in person.”
To another family group, Sununu offered a comment on the current situation in Afghanistan. The governor noted that six members of the National Guard from New Hampshire were working at the Kabul airport (as of Sunday afternoon), and he said he offered to send more help but it was not needed.
“It’s just a messy situation,” he said. “Another humanitarian crisis that could have been avoided.”
In the last car of the train, Sununu responded to a group asking about his possible run for a U.S. Senate seat. He said while he’s considering it, he’s still not sure whether he will run and definitely doesn’t want to start any sort of official campaign yet.
After the event, billed as “The Governor’s White Mountain Express,” Sununu said he felt it was very successful, despite the overcast skies.
“As far as I’m concerned it could not have done better,” he said. “It’s a lot of smiles on a lot of faces, and that’s all I care about.”
In terms of the pandemic, he said New Hampshire has been successful so far and should keep a positive outlook for the coming months.
“We know COVID is still here, and we’re going to have to deal with the next surge,” Sununu noted. “But just hearing a lot of the success stories, frankly, was very uplifting.”
On Monday, according to his staff, the governor, along with HHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette, N.H. National Guard Adjutant General David Mikolaities and other state officials and hospital CEOs, flew Kentucky to visit with health-care officials there to get an on-the-ground perspective on lessons learned and best practices in one of the hardest hit states during the pandemic.
Sununu’s “Super 603 Thank You Tour” continues Sept. 18 with a Fisher Cats baseball game in Manchester and on Oct. 3 with a trip to Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole for Harvestfest.
