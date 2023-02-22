CONWAY — From Boxcar Willie to Johnny Cash to Elvis Presley, America has a rich railroading song tradition, and the musical duo Eastwood Station is mining that songbook while entertaining passengers on excursions of the Conway Scenic Railroad during the busy February vacation week.
They hope to return in late spring.
Made up of Ben “Gitty” Baker, 46, of Rochester and Danny Woodman, 44, of Lebanon, Maine, the group made its debut on the tourist attraction last summer and has been off and on since then.
“People love hearing them play,” said Brian Solomon, marketing and events manager for Conway Scenic, who added that the duo’s CD plays regularly at the North Conway station.
They sing about train wrecks, freight trains, hobos, midnight specials and more. “Through our music, we want to try to keep the tradition alive,” said Baker, who also wrote a book last year about riding the rails via Amtrak, “The Ramblin’ Railfan: A Trip Around America by Train.”
On Tuesday, they were filmed and interviewed by a crew from “New England Traveler,” a series that airs on NESN, for an upcoming segment on Mount Washington Valley in winter.
In addition to strolling between the cars while singing and playing, Eastwood Station often performs on platforms at the train station.
They also play their railroad songs on homemade instruments they create at Baker’s C.B. Gitty Crafter Supply Store in Rochester.
For example, on Tuesday, Woodman played a three-stringed cigar box guitar that sounds like a ukulele, and harmonica, while Baker played a retrofitted Alvarez six-string acoustic guitar with a timeclock face from an old woolen mill in Rochester that transforms it into a resonator dobro-like instrument.
Part of a Celtic band, Maggie’s Ramble, Baker and Woodman have known each other for a decade. Their mutual love of railroading songs led them to form the duo a year ago. Eastwood Station comes from a railroad depot in Woodman’s Maine hometown.
“It used to be called Lebanon Station when it was owned by the Portland and Rochester Railroad, but when the Boston and Maine bought it they renamed it Eastwood Station so as not to be confused with Lebanon, N.H.,” Woodman said.
“It was there until 1942, and it was my great-grandfather Raymond Ricker who bought it and made a cottage out of it, moving it a short distance to a nearby lake,” he added.
Baker said he grew up near the old New York Central RR tracks in northern Ohio. “It was fun to watch the trains go by as a kid. It was kind of a rumbling lullaby to hear those trains, which was during the Conn Rail era,” he shared.
They are currently working on a followup to their inaugural “Eastwood Station” CD, which was released last year and features 12 tracks.
Songs on the CD include five by Woodman: “Truss Rod Cradle,” “Highballin’,” “Eastwood Station;” “Grandpa’s Train Set” and “Lonely Train.” Baker’s songs are “Where the People Know My Name,” “The Road that Ain’t Been Run,” “The Road through Yesterday” and “The Engine House.”
The CD also features three cover songs (“New River Train,” “The Midnight Special” and “Wreck of the Old ’97”).
“The Wreck of the Old 97” tells story of the worst train wreck in Virginia history. The ballad it inspired became seminal in the genre of country music.
For their next CD, they’ve penned tunes, including “Mountain Railway” about Conway Scenic’s “Mountaineer” excursion through Crawford Notch. At Solomon’s suggestion, they also wrote “Snow Train” (which they performed Tuesday) about the trains that brought skiers from the cities of the Northeast to ski towns such as North Conway in the 1930s-50s.
Another tune,“The Ghosts of Old 505,” is about the explosion of Maine Central Railroad locomotive 505 at Arethusa Falls in Crawford Notch that killed two Bartlett train men, Oscar W. Clemons and Robert B. Morse, on July 3, 1927.
Eastwood Station worked with local railroad historians Scotty Mallett of Bartlett and Ben English Jr. of Jackson in researching the tragic accident. Lyrics include:
They were just past Willey Station, when fate caught them there,
And a mighty explosion blew her high into the air;
She went off like a bomb when the boiler let go,
And came to rest on the mountainside below.
For more information about the duo, go to cbgitty.com or eastwoodstation.com.
To find out more about Conway Scenic’ Railroad’s upcoming excursions, including the Snow Train, call (603) 356-5251 or go to conwayscenic.com.
