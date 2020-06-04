CONWAY — There has been a flurry of activity at Conway Town Hall over the past two days with the opening of the 10-day filing period for state representative.
With three seats opening this fall to represent Carroll County District 2, thus far five candidates have stepped up and offered their services creating a contested race.
Incumbents Tom Buco (D-Conway) and Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) both filed for re-election, while Karen Umberger (R-Kearsarge), who was unsuccessful in her bid for a sixth term, also filed on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Ellin Leonard (D-Conway), a current Conway Village Library trustee and a member of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee, threw her hat into the political arena for one of the seats. Frank McCarthy (R-Conway), who fell short in the 2018 election, also filed.
Carroll County District 2, which covers Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hale’s Location, has three two-year seats.
Incumbent Harrison Kanzler (D-Conway) has said he will not be running for re-election.
Umberger decided “quite a while ago,” to run again.
“How could I not,” she said by phone Thursday. “I think people know that I find the work in the Legislature very rewarding and it’s a great fit for me.”
She added: “I want to go back and serve the people in District 2 and give them a voice.”
Leonard and McCarthy, who is seeking a fourth term, could not be reached for comment as of press time.
Buco is seeking an eighth term.
“I am going to run again,” he said. “I think campaigning is going to certainly not be the same. There will be no door-to-door or face-to-face campaigning because you can’t go near anyone. It’s not the way I like to operate, but I’ll give it my best shot.”
Woodcock enjoyed his first term and is eager to continue constitute service.
“I was very fortunate to be placed on the Education Committee, which is one of the busiest committees in Concord, and typically meant three 12-hour days per week doing the people’s work. But what an honor and pleasure!” Woodcock said.
He added: “The most important piece of legislation to come out of the Education Committee and the House this session was the formation of the Education Funding Commission. The commission is charged with the responsibility of recalculating the way education is funded and to reduce the direct costs to the local taxpayers. This is the highest priority bill in the House, and I hope to be re-elected as a representative to help steer this new legislation into law.”
In 2018, a blue wave carried District 2. Buco received the most votes with 2,316, followed by newcomer Democrats Harrison Kanzler, 2,298, and Stephen Woodcock, 2,180.
Republican incumbent Umberger was fourth with 1,813, followed by incumbent Frank McCarthy, 1,688, and Billy Cuccio, 1,396.
Incumbent Harrison Kanzler (D-Conway) announced May 21 that he would not seek a second term, saying, “Being state rep has been an incredible experience, and I love the work I do in Concord. Unfortunately, though the work suited me, it came at the wrong time."
In an email to the Sun, he added: “Now that I have served a term, I fully understand why the average age in the House is 63 (64?). While the work has been great, I am just at a point in life where I need to stay a little closer to home (and make a little more money!).”
On Wednesday, Suzanne Nelson of North Conway and Jim Umberger of Kearsarge both filed to be delegates to the Republican State Convention.
On Wednesday, Terry McCarthy of Conway signed up.
The filing period runs through June 16.
