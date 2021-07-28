Visitors to Penn State may have encountered a business that bills itself as “The Original Waffle Shop,” but it ain’t so. That business appears to have been established in the late 1970s by a Greek sailor who jumped ship in New York and undertook the traditional; Greek enterprise of running a breakfast restaurant. But it wasn’t the “original” Waffle Shop by any means. The first one was in North Conway, and it had already come and gone by the time the one in State College opened.
In December of 1950, John and Lydia Webster, formerly of New Castle, Del., bought some bunkhouses and a camp-style mess hall along the west side of what people then called “North Conway Road,” a mile below the village. They cleaned up the mess hall, but maintained the camp-like atmosphere with rustic chairs and benches, opening for business in January. In February they persuaded the North Conway Reporter to run a photo of the dining room with a flattering caption assuring readers that “many folks are making the Waffle Shop their favorite stopping place.”
The Websters emphasized waffles, but only opened in the afternoons and evenings. Waffles conveys a distinct connotation of breakfast, but the hours at the Waffle Shop were 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays, and noon to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.
Not surprisingly, by Memorial Day they seemed to be begging for customers, running display ads noting that they also served hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and other sandwiches, along with hot drinks and Hood’s ice cream. Just come in and sit down, they pleaded; we’ll bring you a cup of coffee. After Columbus Day they said they hoped to stay open on weekends, and might try some evenings “to see if enough of you folks care to eat waffles during the week” — adding that their cabins were open, too, as if locals might want to use them.
The 1952 Studebaker in the postcard image here is probably the Websters’ own car. Who else would have been there in the daylight?
Still, they refused to open during prime-time for waffles, and soon enough they were making themselves available for “private parties, showers, birthdays, wedding receptions, and dances.” Eventually they started closing for the winter, finding that the local crowd did not care for eating breakfast at night, but at least by the early 1960s they finally started opening at 8 a.m. Somehow they hung on for nearly two decades. In 1968 they sold the restaurant, and the new owners immediately moved the opening time back to 7:30. That still wasn’t early enough for this breakfast hound, who never set foot in the place.
The cabins gave way to a motel, and the Waffle House became Studebaker’s restaurant—perhaps in tribute to the car in the old postcard. Like nearly everything else on the Strip, it was sacrificed to the outlet orgy of the late 20th century, and was destroyed in a controlled burn in 1994.
