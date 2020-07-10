Saturday, July 4
• Most traditional Independence Day celebrations were canceled and local business leaders looked forward to an uncertain outlook for the summer tourist season amid changes due to COVID-19.
• Quddus Snyder of Eaton planned an “independence from hate” demonstration to celebrate the Fourth on Crystal Lake.
• Despite three solid days of rain, the Mount Washington Valley remained abnormally dry and a moderate drought continued in much of central and southern parts of New Hampshire.
• Michael Hopkins, 36, of Bartlett pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and driving after being deemed an habitual offender and was sentenced to prison for 3½ to eight years.
• Black Mountain hosted its first wedding of the year (in-person and on Zoom), for Chris Sullivan-Trainor, 29, of Westwood, Mass., and Lynette Cole, 28, of Stanwood, Wash.
Tuesday, July 7
• This year’s Mud Bowl championships of mud football, planned for September, was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
• President Donald Trump planned to hold a re-election rally in Portsmouth on July 11.
• Mountain View Community Administrator Howie Chandler told the county delegation that N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette plans to personally look into two false positive cases of COVID-19 at the Carroll County-run nursing home in Ossipee.
• MSAD-72 Superintendent Jay Robinson announced an approximately $3 million error had been found in the amount of money to be raised for the school budget on the ballot for the July 14 vote. To correct the mistake, the item will have to be voted on separately in August.
Wednesday, July 8
• A trio of teens announced they are organizing a Black Lives Matter protest for this Saturday, 2-6 p.m., at Schouler Park in North Conway.
• SAU 9 officials say they will need about 5,000 cloth masks for students and staff to wear if schools reopen in September.
• Gov. Chris Sununu said he will not attend President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Portsmouth but would greet the president wearing a face mask. On Friday, the Trump campaign announced that the rally has been postponed due to the weather.
• The Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen urged residents to vote by absentee ballot this year amid concerns about COVID-19. Ballot voting will be held Tuesday, July 14, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center at 59 Recreation Drive.
• Fryeburg Fair, which is being postponed until next year, announced it will go virtual this fall, and organizers are putting out a call for agriculture-related video and photographs from staff, vendors, entertainers and fair fans.
• Mount Washington Valley business owners reported that the Fourth of July holiday was the busiest weekend in the valley since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Thursday, July 9
• Conway police said a visiting teenager found a gun in the water at Diana’s Baths last week. The weapon appears to have been stolen in Rochester.
• The Conway selectmen decided to keep the reportedly 300-year-old giant silver maple located off Meeting House Road in East Conway rather than allow it to be taken down and turned into furniture.
• Teamsters Local 340’s Business Agent Traci St. Clair told the Sun Wednesday that the police union is taking a complaint the union filed against Fryeburg, Maine, Police Chief Joshua Potvin to outside governing agencies because the town of Fryeburg has not acted on it.
• Three Josiah Bartlett Elementary School educators — family liaison Vicki Garland, administrative assistant Mary Miller and kindergarten teacher Bev Trembley — recently were honored at a remote retirement ceremony held via Zoom.
• White Mountain Milers’ Half Marathon officials announced that the race’s 35th annual running has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• CMR Properties and Lafrance Hospitality were on the agenda of the Conway Planning Board Thursday night to start site-plan and subdivision review to demolish the Cranmore Fitness Center and construct a hotel on the site.
• Defense attorneys for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who is charged in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in Randolph, moved to suppress 44 minutes of a police interrogation because they said police ignored Zhukovskyy’s right to stop the interview.
• A newly formed group is seeking to raise $60,000 to convert a building in downtown Ossipee into a community center.
Friday, July 10
• The SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee met Wednesday via Zoom to discuss plans for the 2020-21 school year. They are considering options including face-to-face instruction, remote learning and a combination of the two.
• U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen toured northern New Hampshire on Thursday, stopping at Big Dave’s Bagels and Glen Ellis Falls to see how businesses have been faring during the pandemic and to lobby for support of passage of the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program (P4) Act and the Great American Outdoors Act.
• Nearly two weeks into Conway Parks and Recreation Department’s summer camp, officials say the camp is continuing to grow and there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among children and staff.
• Some locals celebrated the Fourth of July by planting 1,000 American flags in various locations around the Mount Washington Valley.
