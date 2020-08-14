Saturday, Aug. 8
• People looking for safe ways to social distance are spending more time in the outdoors and many are buying RVs, ATVs, boats and other power toys in order to do that.
• Dr. Aimee Frechette, principal of Pine Tree School in Center Conway, has been reading nightly bedtime stories on the school’s Facebook page since March 15; on Sunday, she was set to read her 150th book to her 400-500 followers.
• A pot-bellied pig that was seen wandering around Hanson Road in Ossipee for a few days was captured.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
• The SAU 9 Board voted to recommend that students begin the 2020-21 school year with face-to-face learning in the seven schools in the district.
• The Berlin School Board last Thursday narrowly approved a hybrid reopening plan that allows for both on-site instruction and remote learning.
• White Horse Recovery Center went before the Ossipee Zoning Board of Adjustment to request a special exception for a 28-bed residential treatment facility.
• Eric Eldridge, 44, of Center Ossipee was rescued Aug. 9 on the Lion Head Trail on Mount Washington after he injured his lower leg on the trail.
• The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 13 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Monday. There now have been 6,840 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire, including 95 in Carroll County, 23 in Conway.
• The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council set the game days for fall sports, and agreed to have schools seek regionalized schedules. The committee also is recommending an open tournament for multiple sports.
• Terry (Livingston) Ballou, 52, of Conway competed against the top runners in the world at the Master’s World Championships in a worldwide virtual challenge held July 18-Aug. 2.
• Former Kennett High athlete Tara Watt, 37, of Manchester, won the 2020 New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Championship at Bretwood Golf Club in Keene on Aug. 3-5.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
• Conway School Board voted to start the 2020-21 school year off with face-to-face learning on Sept. 8.
• For those not comfortable with a return to face-to-face, in-school learning, SAU 9 officials are working on a distance learning option.
• The Gibson Center for Senior Services on Tuesday hosted the first of its annual five-minute candidate forums via Zoom over the internet due to the COVD-19 pandemic featuring nearly every Democratic candidate on Conway’s primary ballot. A forum for Republicans is planned for Aug. 18.
• Three major New England bus lines — Concord Coach Lines, Dartmouth Coach and Boston Express — were set to begin transporting passengers among destinations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York City.
• Town officials from around New Hampshire shared concerns with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) about dealing with an influx of visitors from other states, lost revenue, budget concerns and voting issues, all spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic during a conference call Tuesday.
• Carroll County Democrats planned a teacher-to-teacher grassroots event to discuss what is at stake for education in the upcoming elections.
• Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order that requires face masks be worn at any scheduled gatherings of more than 100 people in the state.
• Charlie St. Clair, executive director of Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, said he is getting pushback from people concerned about the upcoming 97th bike rally, which was rescheduled from June to Aug. 22-30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday, Aug. 13
• The Bartlett School Board approved face-to-face learning starting Sept. 8, along with a distance learning option for families who do not want their child to return to campus. The board also accepted the resignations of three longtime teachers — Amelia “Jimi” Emery, Val Ford and June McLeavey — who opted to retire due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Conway Parks and Recreation Department wrapped up its summer camp program Wednesday with a cookout for campers.
• North Country Cares prepared to hold its annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway in North Conway as a drive-thru on Friday, giving away school supplies and toiletry items.
• Building Resilience MWV planned a Facebook live event for Tuesday, Aug. 18, for parents of young children to hear from local experts about balancing work and early childcare under COVID-19.
• The state Division of Public Health reported that some areas of New Hampshire are “on track for containment” of COVID-19, particularly the North and West.
Friday, Aug. 14
• Conway Fire Department had a record 164 calls for assistance in July, Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon said, smashing the previous record of 152 in July of 2011, when 30 of those calls were related to Tropical Storm Irene.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas toured Carroll County on Wednesday, meeting with local business leaders, hiking Black Cap and taking a downhill mountain bike run on Cranmore.
• The little blue cabin known as the Gibson playground cabin or summer house was razed on Aug. 9.
• Members of the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force said there should be a reporting mechanism to allow the state and local communities to know if out-of-state students or vacationers test positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.