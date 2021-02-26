JACKSON — Black Mountain is a New England classic, with beautiful winding trails through the woods that bring you out to open pasture-like space and commanding views.
Together with my sister’s visiting family, we made a return to sunny Black last Saturday, which proved to be a busy day at the family-owned and operated ski area.
The snow was excellent, and the skiing could not have been finer. Thanks to owner/operator John Fichera for the fun day, which ended with a delicious cheese fondue and Irish coffee on the deck outside Ellie Koeppel’s exquisite (and masked) Wentworth Resort just down the road at sunset.
For this weekend, here were the conditions as of Friday:
ALPINE
• BLACK MOUNTAIN (blackmt.com; 603-383-4490): Open with 42 of 45 trails and four of five lifts: Lostbo Cabin open. Today’s recommended route: East Bowl to Spruce to Lower Black Beauty. Uphill route is designated to Black Beauty Trail. Check the webpage for Lostbo Pub specials. Part of Indy Pass network of resorts.
• BRETTON WOODS (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3320): All 63 trails and 35 glades, with five of 10 lifts. Bretton Woods has the most open terrain in New Hampshire with all 468 acres of skiing and riding. Be sure to check out the new Rosebrook Lodge.
• CRANMORE (cranmore.com; 603-356-5543): Open with 52 of 57 trails and five of seven lifts and Tubing Park. Packed powder. Lifts are spinning from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The South Quad will continue to operate from 4-8 p.m. for night skiing today. Advance ticket sales only and limited capacity. The Tubing Park is sold out today and Sunday.
• KING PINE (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): One hundred percent open (all 17 trails and all five lifts); lifts running from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Freestyle terrain box/rail elements located on Crooked Pine and a jump on West Slope will be open. Snowtubing tickets are sold out through Saturday; please consider purchasing online in advance for Sunday's 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hours. Tohko Dome Ice Skating rink is now open daily 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Afternoon half-day tickets start at 1:30 p.m.; twilight ticket starts at 3:30 p.m.
• SADDLEBACK (saddlebackmaine.com; 207-864-5671): Now 100 percent open with all 68 trails and all three lifts. Located in Rangeley, Maine, Saddleback reopened in December after a five-year hiatus with an overhauled lodge, new chairlift and protocols aimed at keeping skiers safe in a pandemic. Driving distance from North Conway: 115 miles, following the U.S. 2 route (2 hours, 33 minutes). Now part of Indy Pass network of resorts.
CROSS-COUNTRY
• BEAR NOTCH (bearnotchskitouring.com; 603-374-2277): Excellent terrain open throughout the network after the grooming that was done after the slight thaw, says co-operator Doug Garland. Ski lessons and guided snowshoe tours by appointment. 60 kilometers of skiing and snowshoeing open with 40 km groomed. “It’s all fabulous. I especially like the Yates Farm Network for intermediate skiers and beginners love our scenic river ttrails,” said Garland Friday.
• BRETTON WOODS NORDIC (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3328: total of 74 of 100 km open with 24 km tracked and 32 km skate groomed. Fat bikes and tubing hill. Three trail networks.
• GREAT GLEN TRAILS (greatglentrails.com; 603-466-2333): 17 of 45 kilometers classic groomed; 20 of 45 km skate groomed. 45 km snowshoeing. SnowCoach and tubing open; fat biking as well.
• JACKSON SKI TOURING (jacksonxc.org; 603-383-9355): 100.2 km open with 37 km classic and skate-groomed obut more to be done for the weekend. Trail loop of the day: Boggy Brook. 14 inches of snow over the past seven days.
• MWV SKI TOURING (mwvskitouring.org; 603-356-9920): 45 kilometers open single track and skate-groomed for cross country skiing and 45 km snowshoe and 2 km fat biking in Whitaker Woods and Powerline. Trail passes are available only at the Touring Center at Ragged Mountain Equipment. Saturday guided snowshoe walks through March 13, departing from the touring center at Ragged Mountain Equipment at 1 p.m.; weekly snowshoe yoga, Sundays through March 14, departing from touring center at 10 a.m.
• 100-ACRE WOOD (believeinbooks.org/trail-system; 604-356-9980): All trails skate-groomed with great skate-skiing; groomer’s pick: Kanga’s Loop. Half-mile Storybook Trail: “Big Bear Hug” by Nicholas Oldland. Stop by the Sugar Shack no win operation.
• THE RESERVE AT PURITY SPRING (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): Purity Spring Resort XC & Snowshoe has 20 km open for groomed skiing and 22 km for snowshoeing.
FUN THINGS TO DO: Whether a sleigh ride and ice skating at the Nestlenook Farm Resort in Jackson (nestlenookfarmsleighrides.com), ice skating in North Conway’s Schouler Park or indoors at the Ham Arena (hamarena.com – see COVID-19 operating guidelines/safety protocols), snowmobiling (mtwashingtonvalley.org/snowmuchfun/snowmobiling) or ice climbing mtwashingtonvalley.org/snowmuchfun/ice-climbing), conditions are at their best. The Conway Scenic Railroad (conwayscenic.com) is also offering snow trains to Bartlett daily. Tin Mountain Conservation Center i(tinmountain.org) is offeirng a fll moon snowshoe tour tonight at 7 p.m. (Reservations required: call (603) 447-6991 ot register online).
