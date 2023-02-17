hut and mtns

Backcountry skiers break for snacks and sunshine at Hermit Lake Shelter just east of Tuckerman Ravine before heading into the steeper terrain. (EMILY ZEBEL PHOTO)

Editor's note: Outdoor Office was a two-day course of guided instruction and independent field work in adventure media that was part of the Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival, held Feb. 9-12. Students could choose among three modes of storytelling: journalism, photography or videography. Instructors included professional photographer Joe Klementovich and freelance writer Sarah Lamagna. Students developed a topic of interest related to the festival and molded it into a story they were passionate about. Some chose to submit entries into the Diamond 48 video competition while others honed their skills for pitching publications. Outdoor Office was developed in conjunction with Granite Outdoor Alliance to provide a means for those seeking to break into the freelancing industry. This story by Emily Zebel with additional photos by Allison Hunter came out of that workshop.

By Emily Zebel, special to The Conway Daily Sun

The “High George Jamboree” winds down at Theater in the Wood, Saturday evening Feb. 11. (ALLISON HUNTER PHOTO)
Audience members gather before the presentations in the auditorium at the “High George Jamboree,” Theater in the Wood, on Saturday, Feb. 11. (ALLISON HUNTER PHOTO)
Backcountry guides Josh LeMay (left) and Forrest Bilek chat inside Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale before leading groups from the Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival out to enjoy the outdoors last Saturday, Feb. 11. (ALLISON HUNTER PHOTO)
Visitors attend the “Future of the Backcountry” panel on Feb. 10 at Ledge Brewing Company hosting the Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival. Panelists l. to r. Corey Fitzgerald, Garrett Morrow, Tyler T. Ray, Torey Lee Brooks, Mardi Fuller. (ALLISON HUNTER PHOTO)
Granular crystals of rime sparkle in the mid-morning light in the higher summits surrounding the ravine. (EMILY ZEBEL PHOTO)
From left: Writer Emily Zebel, photographer Allison Hunter and Outdoor Office instructor Sarah Lamagna are seen on Feb. 10. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)

