Editor's note: Outdoor Office was a two-day course of guided instruction and independent field work in adventure media that was part of the Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival, held Feb. 9-12. Students could choose among three modes of storytelling: journalism, photography or videography. Instructors included professional photographer Joe Klementovich and freelance writer Sarah Lamagna. Students developed a topic of interest related to the festival and molded it into a story they were passionate about. Some chose to submit entries into the Diamond 48 video competition while others honed their skills for pitching publications. Outdoor Office was developed in conjunction with Granite Outdoor Alliance to provide a means for those seeking to break into the freelancing industry. This story by Emily Zebel with additional photos by Allison Hunter came out of that workshop.
By Emily Zebel, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — For years, I tried to come up with an excuse to travel to the White Mountains from my home state of Pennsylvania for the Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival I’d heard so much about. But it’s not always easy aligning the jigsaw puzzle of parenting, work and fickle Northeast weather cycles.
But serendipity arrived in my inbox a few weeks ago in the form of an email from the ski festival about one of its programs, Outdoor Office, which would be focused on helping people sharpen their skills in adventure videography, photography and journalism.
I couldn’t resist. Armed with dreams of career growth, I suddenly felt empowered to make the nine-hour drive to North Conway.
The night before the workshop, I loaded up my car with backcountry gear and camera equipment and headed north from Harrisburg. I had a full tank of gas and a Thermos of coffee, and no one could stop me.
Obviously, I am not the first person to feel the pull of New Hampshire’s mountains. Whether due to curiosity or simply gut-level instinct, for decades, skiers have been drawn to the bright slopes of the White Mountains, and skiing has become integral to the economic landscape of the Mount Washington Valley.
The ski industry, however, is seeing some tectonic shifts. The mere cost of skiing is one factor. Outside magazine reported earlier this month that the cost for a single day at a resort for a family of four now averages the equivalent of a month’s rent.
But whether we’re talking about the price tag of “regular” skiing, or simply the desire to explore beyond the boundaries of groomed slopes, the reality is that the backcountry ski industry is one segment of the industry that is on an upwards trajectory. According to NDP Group, a market research company, it grew last year, by an astounding 96 percent while alpine skiing contracted by 6 percent.
But that doesn’t mean the sky’s the limit for this emerging form of winter recreation.
“The barrier to entry for backcountry skiing is that you have to know how to ski,” says Tyler Ray, director of the Backcountry Ski Festival. “That means that our pool of skiers is coming from the alpine environment, and it’s a different set of standards and etiquette. It’s important that this festival has a stewardship component integrated into the coursework for this reason.”
Ski Kind, the backcountry responsibility initiative program of the Winter Wildlands Alliance and Granite Backcountry Alliance, provides this “be a good neighbor” framework.
In fact, it was a stack of “Ski Kind” stickers that was the first thing that drew my eye at Ledge Brewing in Intervale last Friday morning after I signed in for my course. I crammed a bunch into my backpack (hoping to score some Cool Mom points by bringing home swag for my daughter!).
Having driven for nine hours straight, sleeping for an hour in the parking lot and inhaling a bagel from Bagels Plus in North Conway, I was feeling a bit bedraggled, to say the least.
I shuffled to a sunlit corner with my stickers and another cup of coffee that my nervous system probably didn’t need (though it was from local Frontside Coffee Roasters, downright delicious and well worth it!).
In the center of the room, I could see a group of men and women talking knowledgeably about snowpack, wind slabs and terrain — they were geared up and all business, their faces suntanned, and I assumed (and later confirmed) those were the guides.
Sitting in the nexus of the conversation, Mark Synnott of Jackson, owner of Synnott Mountain Guides and a co-founder of the Backcountry Ski Festival, was intense and understated. It is his expertise, and that of the cadre around him, that form the backbone of the event.
Another experienced guide — “I’ve guided people for decades,” he said — was Marc Chauvin of Chauvin Guides International of North Conway, one of the day’s leaders.
“Enjoying nature from a nice view is cool, but you don’t really understand our planet if you don’t have some of that adversity,” he said. “The adventure, and the struggle that’s part of it, is the planet we live on. If you want to get in touch with that, you have to push yourself. So getting more people in touch with that seems like a really good idea to me,” he said.
Whether it’s Tuckerman Ravine or backcountry glades developed by Granite Backcountry Alliance, the opportunities to get into different types of terrain is leveling the playing field and expanding access across the region.
“It’s important to get new people into the sport and have it represent more segments of the population,” said Mardi Fuller of Boston, a digital writer for Outdoor Afro, which celebrates and inspires Black connections and leadership in nature.
Fuller, a member of an afternoon panel discussion, continued: “Yes, there are overuse concerns. But I’d love to see how we tackle that paradox and hold them both as true and not become gatekeepers. Folks came to this (the ski festival) because they believe in the future of the backcountry.”
In truth, it’s an ecosystem. And it’s not just about what kind of trails people want to go to; it impacts the private sector, too.
Business is a key character in the backcountry story, and whether it’s partnerships with stakeholders — be they the National Forest, Ledge Brewing, Frontside Coffee Roasters or the creative economy through programs like Outdoor Office — most of it is supply-side driven and workforce-oriented.
That’s what makes it so authentic. In rural mountain towns like North Conway, Bartlett and Jackson, it really comes down to a way of life, and how to build the local wealth, protecting the community’s identity while stimulating a healthy economy and safeguarding nearby natural and historic resources.
The festival, now in its seventh year, is helping form the path, and it’s got people excited — the question now is how to continue to partner up so the whole community can evolve in a sustainable way.
After I wrapped up my session with the Outdoor Office later in the day, I asked Chauvin for advice on where I should ski the next day.
“Well, of course,” he said with a grin, “you’ve gotta go see Tuckerman’s.”
When I arrived at the floor of the ravine, the intensity of the cold was stunning. The liquid in my eyes felt like it had turned to slush. My skis were lashed to my pack as I headed up into the steeper terrain of Tuckerman, and they ripped at my shoulders as the wind roared down the bowl, more like a form of the mountain’s sonar than the mountain’s aggression.
There is nothing like it.
Other skiers were ahead of me, obscured now and then with skeins of shifting snow. A little voice inside me asked, why? But a deeper voice in me knew the answer.
If the answer to the question “Must we ski?” is “Yes, we must,” then it cannot die at the feet of others’ expectations. Just as the creative endeavors of mine and those who joined me in Outdoor Office must be nurtured and supported with intention, so neither should a town buckle to outside forces.
I suspect it’s not so much the skiing I’ll remember but the awe and beauty and some mirror of the unsayable aspects of being human that the backcountry is sending me home with.
Emily Zebel is a freelance journalist, photographer and proud mother of an adventurous 11-year-old daughter, Willow. They live in Harrisburg, Pa.
Allison Hunter is an editorial and advertising photographer. She lives and works in New York City. You can see more of her work at allisonhunterphoto.com.
